Warhammer 40k reveals new battleforces for 11th edition - contents and value breakdown

It’s not just Orks and Space Marines having all the fun - but which new Warhammer 40,000 army box offers the best value?

Two Warhammer 40k battle-forces from Summer 2026 - a Necron Canoptek barge and a Tyranid Hive Tyrant
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On Monday, Games Workshop revealed four new battleforce box sets for Warhammer 40,000, for the Astra Militarum, Tyranids, Chaos Space Marines, and Necrons. If you're looking to start a new army for Warhammer 40k 11th edition, or want to expand an existing force, these sets will provide a solid core to a force at a bundle discount price.

GW hasn't announced the exact price point for these battleforces, and has only stated that they'll be available to pre-order "soon". The Red Corsairs and Aeldair Corsairs Battleforces, which both released in February this year, had an MSRP of $255 (£160), and had roughly equivalent contents, so we're using those as the price point for comparison.

Though they all offer decent discounts compared to buying kits separately, the discounts are mostly not as good as with the winter 2025 Battleforce sets; the Astra Militarum Platoon is the best in this bunch As ever, you should be able to find these products at a more competitive price from your friendly local game store.

Astra Militarum Platoon

New Warhammer 40k 11th edition battleforces - an Astra Militarum army

Unit MSRP
Cadian Command Squad $48 / £29.50
Commissar $39 / £25.00
Cadian Shock Troops x 10 $53 / £32.50
Field Ordnance battery x 2 $60 / £35.50
Basilisk $69 / £42.50
Rogal Dorn $105 / £63.25
Total $374 / £228.25

Tyranid Swarm

New Warhammer 40k 11th edition battleforces - a Tyranids army

Unit MSRP
Lictor $53 / £32.50
Von Ryan's Leapers x 3 $53 / £32.50
Hormagaunts x 10 $53 / £32.50
Termagants x 10 $48 / £29.50
Tyranid Warriors x 3 $65 / £40.00
Hive Tyrant $65 / £40.00
Total $337 / £207

Chaos Space Marines Warband

New Warhammer 40k 11th edition battleforces - a Chaos Space Marines army

Unit MSRP
Lord Discordant $82 / £49.50
Two Obliterators $82 / £49.50
Venomcrawler (with Obliterators)
Chaos Cultists x 20 $106 / £65.00
Legionaries x 10 $69 / £42.50
Total $339 / £206.50

Necron Host

New Warhammer 40k 11th edition battleforces - a Necron army

Unit MSRP
Catacomb Command Barge $60 / £38.00
Canoptek Doomstalker $53 / £32.50
Ophydian Destroyers x 3 $65 / £40.00
Flayed Ones x 5 $60 / £35.50
Necron Warriors x 20 $106 / £65.00
Scarab Swarms x 6 (with Necron Warriors)
Total $344 / £211

Have you got plans for any of these armies in the new edition? Do you have a box set from last Christmas still unpainted? If you want a community to share your painting progress with, come and hang out in the Wargamer Discord community.

Our newest full time staff writer, Tim Linward is a Warhammer 40k and Horus Heresy fanatic who dabbles in TTRPGs, board games and MTG. You'll often find him delving through Games Workshop's financial reports for gaming news, combing the indie wargaming scene for cool new titles, or listening to yet more Warhammer 40k books for deep 40k lore. He's also written for PCGamesN, and 'Grimdark', his book of essays about Warhammer 40k and Games Workshop, will be published by Strange Attractor Press when it finally emerges from the warp. His controversial gaming opinion is that the Age of Sigmar double turn is objectively bad - it gives a single die roll too much influence over the game state. (He/Him)

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