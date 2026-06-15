Warhammer 40k reveals new battleforces for 11th edition - contents and value breakdown

On Monday, Games Workshop revealed four new battleforce box sets for Warhammer 40,000, for the Astra Militarum, Tyranids, Chaos Space Marines, and Necrons. If you're looking to start a new army for Warhammer 40k 11th edition, or want to expand an existing force, these sets will provide a solid core to a force at a bundle discount price.

GW hasn't announced the exact price point for these battleforces, and has only stated that they'll be available to pre-order "soon". The Red Corsairs and Aeldair Corsairs Battleforces, which both released in February this year, had an MSRP of $255 (£160), and had roughly equivalent contents, so we're using those as the price point for comparison.

Though they all offer decent discounts compared to buying kits separately, the discounts are mostly not as good as with the winter 2025 Battleforce sets; the Astra Militarum Platoon is the best in this bunch As ever, you should be able to find these products at a more competitive price from your friendly local game store.

Astra Militarum Platoon

Unit MSRP Cadian Command Squad $48 / £29.50 Commissar $39 / £25.00 Cadian Shock Troops x 10 $53 / £32.50 Field Ordnance battery x 2 $60 / £35.50 Basilisk $69 / £42.50 Rogal Dorn $105 / £63.25 Total $374 / £228.25

Tyranid Swarm

Unit MSRP Lictor $53 / £32.50 Von Ryan's Leapers x 3 $53 / £32.50 Hormagaunts x 10 $53 / £32.50 Termagants x 10 $48 / £29.50 Tyranid Warriors x 3 $65 / £40.00 Hive Tyrant $65 / £40.00 Total $337 / £207

Chaos Space Marines Warband

Unit MSRP Lord Discordant $82 / £49.50 Two Obliterators $82 / £49.50 Venomcrawler (with Obliterators) Chaos Cultists x 20 $106 / £65.00 Legionaries x 10 $69 / £42.50 Total $339 / £206.50

Necron Host

Unit MSRP Catacomb Command Barge $60 / £38.00 Canoptek Doomstalker $53 / £32.50 Ophydian Destroyers x 3 $65 / £40.00 Flayed Ones x 5 $60 / £35.50 Necron Warriors x 20 $106 / £65.00 Scarab Swarms x 6 (with Necron Warriors) Total $344 / £211

Have you got plans for any of these armies in the new edition? Do you have a box set from last Christmas still unpainted? If you want a community to share your painting progress with, come and hang out in the Wargamer Discord community.