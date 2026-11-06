GW teases new codex to soothe Warhammer 40k Blood Angels fans' Black Rage

Games Workshop has released a video promising lots of new treats for Blood Angels players, after Warhammer Space Marine fans kicked off over the chapter's 2026 Battleforce box. Fans found the contents of this box underwhelming, pointing out that it only offered 80 points more than the comparatively far cheaper Combat Patrol.

Not only had this faction been heavily shortchanged compared to others it also contained an old, illegal model. Instead of the new Primaris version of the Chaplain with Jump Pack released in April this year, GW threw in the old, 2020, Firstborn mini, which now comes on the wrong base size and with an inferno pistol sidearm that's no longer a legal pick.

However, GW has promised a datasheet to make this chaplain playable in the December quarterly update. It also promised Blood Angels would be the first Space Marines to get their own dedicated codex in the spring of 2027, and tried to further placate the rage of the Blood Angels fans by showing off a new model. It's a man with a cup - Sanguinary High Priest Corbulo with the red grail. Drinks are on him.

Compared to the Chaos Space Marines, who definitely got the best Battleforce of the bunch, the Blood Angels do feel anemic. Their box has just 640 points to Chaos' 945, and while it actually has a very similar points value to the Orks, the Imperium faction loses out when it comes to model count. There's just 11 in the box compared to the Orks' 16 (which, by the way, includes both a wagon and a Deff Dread).

There's been some confusion around the price of this box, with docs leaked by stores and distributors suggesting that all the battleforces would be selling for the same $255. Newer reports are now saying that the Blood Angels box specifically will be $45 lower, selling for just $245. Creator AuspexTactics has made a good breakdown of the evidence (above), but it certainly seems plausible that GW lowered the price in response to an outpouring of anger from fans.

Which 40k or Age of Sigmar Battleforce will you be buying? Let us know over on the Wargamer Discord.