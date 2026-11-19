The Blood Ravens are a loyalist Space Marine chapter, but their past is shrouded in mystery, and their present is tainted by the sting of corruption. The protagonists of the Dawn of War videogames and novels, their origins are lost, and the chapter has a voracious appetite for lost secrets.

The Blood Ravens were invented specifically for Dawn of War - it's likely that the process of developing them involved a lot of back and forth between the developers in Relic Entertainment and the Warhammer studio in Games Workshop. Fans may have expected one of the more established Space Marine chapters to star in (at the time) the best Warhammer 40k game ever made, but it was a smart choice, giving the developers lots of freedom to tell stories where significant characters could die horribly!

Blood Ravens primarch and founding

The Blood Ravens do not know who their primarch is, nor when they were founded. Their earliest records begin in M37, with all previous archives lost. They are unlikely to be a second founding Chapter, since the breaking of the legions was an event of profound political importance for the post-Heresy Imperium, cultural importance for the Astartes, and later religious importance for the Cult of the Emperor.

This means the Blood Ravens were likely founded by an act of the Lords of Terra much later, using geneseed tithed from one of the loyalist legions. By dint of numbers, and the stability of their geneseed, the Ultramarines are the most likely founding chapter.

The fact they don't suffer from the Black Rage makes it almost impossible that they're Blood Angels' successors (though the fate-cursed Lamenters appear immune), and before the Era Indomitus and the Ultima founding, there were notoriously few Dark Angels and Space Wolves successors.

After the opening of the Great Rift and the start of the Indomitus Crusade, the Blood Ravens were contacted by the Adeptus Custodes Emissaries Imperatus and presented with the secret knowledge needed to create Primaris Space Marines. This gave the chapter's apothecarion and librarium a fresh source of research for information about their genetic origins - but what they have discovered remains unknown outside their secretive conclaves.

The Great Father

While the Blood Ravens' origins are lost, they do have a legend of an important founding figure - the Father Librarian, or Great Father, Azariah Vidya. When the events of this tale are supposed to have occurred is unknown - it may have been M37, or millennia earlier.

Azariah was chief librarian when the chapter was still young. A campaign in the Gothic sector against the forces of Chaos - which no other Imperial records corobrate as having occurred - took a turn for the worse. An initially disorganized Chaos uprising proved to be dangerously organized, and Blood Ravens strike forces were caught in ambush after ambush. The Chapter Master and Master of Sanctity were both slain, leaving Azariah in command.

Vidya's strategy would be foundational to the Blood Raven's way of war afterwards. Far from launching a bellicose (and likely doomed) counterattack, he prioritized gathering intelligence - and, many suggested, employing his psychic powers of clairvoyance - to probe the enemy. He committed the bulk of Imperial forces to performing delaying actions while he developed a plan to counterattack.

The Blood Angels' retribution was sudden and decisive, striking at multiple locations which all, superficially, appeared to be immaterial, yet proved to be vital staging posts for traitor forces. The campaign was short and extremely bloody. Inquisitorial investigations later concluded the Chaos campaign had been masterminded by the Alpha Legion.

Vidya was feted by the Secret Masters of the Chapter and appointed to become Chapter Master, a role he fulfilled for several centuries. His thirst for knowledge was instilled in the chapter, and it has one of the most comprehensive archives of any Space Marine chapter - from M37 onwards, at least.

Blood Ravens organisation

The Blood Ravens are a Codex-compliant chapter, following Roboute Guillman's tactical edicts. The one unusual aspect of their organization is their extremely large Librarius, known as the Ordo Psykana.

The Ordo Psykana is fairly autonomous, acquiescing to the wishes of the Chapter Master sometimes but often determining its own priorities about where to commit its troops. There are so many of them that the chapter is able to field entire squadrons of librarians when required. The Librarius is also either more powerful, or simply more confident in its abilities, than most. A Blood Ravens Lexicanum - the lowest rank of librarian - is permitted to pilot a warship through the warp in place of a navigator, something that most chapters reserve for far more senior librarians, if they permit it at all..

Chapter Master Gabriel Angelos

The Blood Ravens are currently lead by Gabriel Angelos. A native of the civilized world Cyrene in the Korianis Sector, he entered the Planetary Defence Force while still a youth, becoming a leader even before reaching adolescence. He entered the chapter's Blood Trials and was accepted as an initiate, rising rapidly to the rank of Captain.

He returned to Cyrene as a captain, this time searching for recruits - but the Blood Trials were cut short. The planet had become enmeshed in heretical anti-Imperial ideas, including free trade with xenos, unsanctioned psykers, and even democracy. Angelos condemned the planet to exterminatus. He went to the trouble of seeking out his own father, a former Guardsman, in hopes of saving him - only to discover that he supported the rebels. He executed his father himself.

Angelos' career with the Blood Ravens has been eventful, to say the least. He faced Ork invasion, the machinations of the Alpha Legion, and betrayal by his friend Librarian Isador Akios on Tartarus. Events on Rane's Paradise cause the awakening of Necrons, and his quest to stop them saw him travel through the webway and retrieve a legendary Blade of Vaul.

Angelos was pivotal in the intra-chapter civil war that constituted the second and third Aurelian Crusade. What began as a revolt by the planetary governor of Aurelia was soon revealed to be a plot by the Black Legion, aided by chapter master and chief librarian Azariah Kyras.

Gabreil slew the Chaos lord Eliphas the Inheritor at the culmination of the second crusade, and led the loyalist Blood Ravens against the corrupted Chapter Master in the third. Though ultimately victorious against Kyras, Angelos lost both legs and his right eye in the battle. He was elevated to the post of Chapter Master in recognition of his pivotal role saving the soul of the chapter.

Blood Ravens home world and recruitment

While the Blood Ravens' original homeworld is not known, they did once maintain a Fortress Monastery on the ice world Aurelia, capital of the sub-sector of the same name. However the planet was rendered uninhabitable by a warpstorm in the 40th millennium, resulting in the Blood Ravens becoming a fleet based Chapter.

The Blood Ravens flagship is the Omnis Arcanum, a battle barge. As well as a powerful ship of the line, this is the site of the vast archives of the Librarium Sanctorum.

The chapter recruits from a variety of worlds within the Aurelia sub-sector, which have a higher than ordinary density of pyskers, and their initiation rites favor those with psychic potential. Like the Grey Knights they have a direct arrangement with the Adeptus Astra Telepathica that allows them to recruit from the Scholastica Psykana on Terra.

Following the back-to-back degradation of the Acheron campaign, the three Aurelian Crusades, and the Kaurava campaign, the chapter was in dire need of reinforcement and repair. Angelos gave the order to regroup in sub-sector Aurelia and begin Blood Trials to find aspirants on every world where the Blood Ravens had recruitment rites.

This plan was thrown into disarray by the opening of the Great Rift, causing the Astronomicon to dim and flicker out. The Aurelia sub-sector was stranded in Imperium Nihilus, with astropathic communication more perilous than ever and warp navigation restricted to short, almost blind leaps. Had the Custodes not discovered the chapter's seventh company to deliver the gift of the Primaris technology, the chapter may have been rapidly driven to extinction.

Blood Ravens battlecry

The Blood Ravens oldest battle cry is 'knowledge is power - guard it well'. Since Gabriel Angelos' elevation to chapter master, 'none shall find us wanting' has been widely adopted. The second company favors 'victory over death', following their victory against the Necrons on the planet Kronus.

Are the Blood Ravens Thousand Sons successors?

The Blood Ravens probably aren't Thousand Sons successors… probably. This has been a popular fan theory since they were introduced; their psychic might is prodigious, and they're obsessed with secrets and uncovering their lost origins, which is prime T'zeentch behaviour.

The Thousand Sons are perhaps the least likely legion to have surviving loyalists. Magnus the Red effectively bartered away his entire Legion's souls long before the Horus Heresy, unknowingly pledging them to T'zeentch in his efforts to halt the flesh change. It takes an awful lot of plot contrivances to escape from that fate.

But we got such a character in the Horus Heresy novels - Revuel Arvida. Note that name - it's not quite an anagram of Azariah Vidya, but it is reminiscent. A member of the precognitive Corvidae cult, Arvida arrived late to the sacking of Prospero, meaning he never joined the rest of the legion in the Warp.

He encountered the White Scars when they visited the ruins of Prospero, joining them in their battle against the Warmaster. Despite forming a close bond, he refused their offers to be inducted into the legion, seeing an important destiny associated with the raven symbol on his pauldron - he even uttered the Blood Ravens' motto, "Knowledge is power". That's a hell of a Blood Raven-y hint!

But, the flesh change gradually overcame Arvida as he assisted the White Scars in their journey to Terra. He was almost reduced to a mewling chaos spawn. At the primarch Jaghatai's request, Malcador the Sigilite was able to stabilize him by fusing him with a fragment of the soul of Magnus the Red that was left behind in the wreckage of Magnus' infiltration of the throne room. Arvida was reborn as Ianus.

This almost certainly means that Arvida became Janus, the first Supreme Grand Master of the Grey Knights: he fits the bill perfectly. It remains conceivable that the myth and the origin overlap - that Supreme Grand Master Janus had a role to play in the foundation or recovery of the Blood Ravens in the guise of Azariah Vidya. Black Library authors like to muddy the waters.

Are the Blood Ravens kleptomaniacs?

The Blood Ravens are meme-infamous for stealing things - this isn't quite accurate. Dawn of War 2 has 394 equippable wargear items, and the writers gave every one a unique description. A tiny minority of them read as suspect.

Blood Ravens armorers claim they received the Pistol of Baal in a ceremonial exchange with the Blood Angels in M37, but the Blood Angels have no records; a Stalker-Pattern bolter that "came to the Blood Ravens" after a Captain served alongside Ultramarines successors (likely the Iron Snakes) in the Sabbat Worlds crusade; the heavy flamer Righteous Inferno is believed to have come from the Adeptus Custodes.

Then there was the expandalone sequel Chaos Rising, where the item list rose to 844, and the writers cut loose. The Blood Ravens have, somehow, acquired the Golden Armor of the Custodes; a Vindicare assassin's Exitus Rifle, apparently left as a gift; even the very same Thunder Hammer and Storm Shield wielded by Blood Angels Blood sergeant Gideon during his chapter's assault on the space hulk Sin of Damnation - that would be the same Space Hulk that features in the board game!.

We could easily attribute the number of relics in the Blood Angels possession to videogame logic. After all in Chaos Rising you can find Forgebreaker, hammer of the Primarch Ferrus Manus, forged by his brother Fulgrim, stolen and corrupted by Perturabo, and one of the most corrupted daemonic artefacts in the Eye of Terror, in a random loot drop.

But the Blood Ravens do, canonically, live up to their namesake bird. They really do collect shiny artifacts - they just don't steal them from their current owners. In White Dwarf 305 (May 2005), Graham McNeill's article 'Index Astartes - Knowledge is Power - The Blood Ravens Space Marines Chapter' states "it is not uncommon for groups of Librarians to be dispatched with an army of servitors and a number of squads of Space.Marines to uncover a lost artefact whose location has been recently unearthed or revealed through ritual divination".

This has caused conflict with the Inquisition, because many of the items they collect are tainted by Chaos. What's more, while the Blood Ravens say "by recovering and destroying the tools of Chaos they deny the Enemy their use" - but they haven't been able to provide satisfactory "proof of the destruction of any of the hundreds of artifacts they are said to have procured". So the loot table in Dawn of War 2: Chaos Rising really is the sort of thing you'll find in the Blood Ravens' vaults!