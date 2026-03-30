After a long, hard wait, Warhammer 40k finally gets its Nob out again

If there's one thing we Warhammer 40k fans love even more than buying more models than we can paint or complaining about invulnerable saves, it's the sheer, unbridled joy of Nobz. No unit from any Warhammer 40k faction, perhaps in any miniature wargame, has spawned as many delighted giggles as the good ol' Ork Nob. Even stateside, 40kers know perfectly well that Nob is British for both 'aristocrat' and 'penis', and Games Workshop has been making hay off that joke for at least as long as I've been alive. So, all together, let's celebrate: GW has revealed its new Nob!

Whipped out via GW's Warhammer Community site on Monday for all the world to see, this particular, muscular, rippling, veiny, green Nob is the latest model spoiler for the upcoming Warhammer 40k 11th edition launch set, Armageddon.

More specifically, this one's a Boss Nob - a member of the bigger, stronger cadre of Orks that's been tasked with leading a mob of bog standard Boys into battle. We don't learn all that much about this Nob, beyond the confirmation that, as before, he can take a Kustom Shoota or a Big Choppa, and has an optional Trophy Rack for his back rig.

There's no mention of a Kombi-Shoota option in the Warcom reveal, though we'd assume that'll be on the sprue, too. That said, GW doesn't miss the opportunity to point out the Mk7 Space Marine helmet mounted proudly on top of its Nob. That's a very conscious reminder of the announcement, in last week's big Adepticon preview, that the new Intercessors will sport a mixture of new and old armor plates, as GW further erodes the Primaris/Firstborn distinction.

And we didn't have to wait long to see which new kit plays host to that adorable baby squig shown off in the preview, either. D'aww.

One question remains foremost in my mind, though: when will we see more of Games Workshop's Nobs on the internet? By my reckoning, this is the first time since 2022 that GW has exposed a new Nob to the gaming public. In that year, we got a Boss Nob with the new monopose Boys kit, another with the Kommandos, and the Squighog Boys' Boss Nob on Smasha Squig.

But a dedicated squad of rock 'ard Nobz? Not since 2008 - that 18 year old kit is still the one on sale today. Of all the classic Orks units most likely to emerge with beautiful new plastic sculpts in the Armageddon box, I'd thrust the Nobz in pretty near the top of the list.

Blessedly, it won't be too long 'til we find out: Warcom confirms it'll be "showing off new miniatures from the Armageddon boxed set every week for the next few weeks". These reveals are almost always on Mondays - so if GW has more Nobz to put out on the table, I'd keep your eyes peeled for Wargamer's write-up a week from now.

In the meantime, you can always join our free Wargamer Discord community to discuss anything and everything related to 40k or literally any other tabletop game you love! Nob chat is welcomed, of course - but let's keep it to the plastic, tabletop Orks, please.