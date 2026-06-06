The box set for the new Warhammer 40k edition is up for pre-order, but boy, is it pricey

Games Workshop has finally launched pre-orders for the flagship box set for the brand new edition of Warhammer 40k. While the box itself is chock-full of eye-catching minis and complete with more than a few welcome changes to the 40k ruleset, the price point has me worried.

Warhammer 40k: Armageddon offers a pair of gorgeous starter armies for two of the most popular 40k factions: the superhuman Space Marines and the brutal Orks. The kit itself contains 61 miniatures, including more than a few impressive setpieces. However, the pre-order page on the Warhammer Store confirms a staggering £185 ($295) price point for the new box.

Granted, the set does include some gorgeous minis, especially on the Ork side. The Big Mek Dakkarig is particularly impressive, giving the Orks a gloriously ramshackle walker complete with an absurdly big gun on the front - classic stuff. The Space Marine side also includes an Ancient brandishing an Armageddon campaign banner in a pose that looks like it was taken from the work of the late, great John Blanche.

However, given that this box is a core set designed to entice new players into the hobby, the £185 ($295) price tag asks for a significant investment from any would-be hobbyists. This becomes all the more prohibitive when you consider the costs of paint and modelling tools that come hand in hand with entry into the 40k hobby. This high bar makes me feel uneasy.

This invites us to consider how useful the set might be from the perspective of a veteran. For starters, the set is only going to be useful if you have existing forces from either faction or feel inclined to branch out. Additionally, while the Chapter Approved mission deck and Dominatus Narrative Campaign Deck are both pleasant inclusions, the fact that the core rules are available for free does undermine the appeal.

Thinking of getting Warhammer 40k: Armageddon for yourself? Share your thoughts with us on the Wargamer Discord.