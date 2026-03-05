How's this for a Warhammer 40k wedding gift - a bridal power klaw!

Tracy Wills wedding to her husband Ian was, in most ways, "Pretty classic overall", with "Family, friends, lots of laughing". That was, of course, until she opened her wedding gift from her husband and discovered a fantastic 3D printed Ork power klaw based on the designs from Warhammer 40,000. It was "Pure, unfiltered joy", Tracy says: "I was expecting something sentimental, I did not expect to suddenly become a mechanized menace mid-reception".

Based in Alberta, Canada, Tracy and Ian married on May 31, 2025. They're both Warhammer 40k fans. "[Ian] has been talking WH40k lore to me since the day we started dating", Tracy recalls, "When I started blurting random lore at my co-workers, I knew it was too late for me". A classic Warhammer romance!

Tracy is an Ork player, "Loudly and without apology" - the Ghazghkull mini below is part of her army, photographed by Ian. They're her favorite Warhammer 40k faction because "Orks are peak Warhammer energy - chaotic, enthusiastic, and deeply committed to the bit". She recalls how at "The first tourney I joined, I was the only Ork player, but the moment I started chanting "Orks, Orks, Orks…" the rest of the room somehow joined it. I have never felt more powerful!"

Except, perhaps, after unwrapping her wedding gift. Recalling the big day, Tracy remembers how their "Friend Andy (Eldar Player!) officiated, and he made several references to Gaz, Gork, Mork and even the Greater Good". Then "We had our local celebrity Allen the Alpaca walk Ian down the aisle, and we had the petting zoo of my dreams". Tracy reflects that "We're both big nerds in different ways (we may have a full set of real armour and several swords in our full library in the basement…), so there were a few subtle nods to that".

But "The power klaw was… not subtle". "It's large. It's ridiculous. It makes you immediately want to shout "WAAAGH" in formalwear", she adds. "Highly recommend". The photos of the pair with the Klaw were taken by Tracy's "Lovely sister Heather Sutherland".

A friend 3D printed the klaw, but her now-husband "Orchestrated the surprise". "He understood the assignment", Tracy reflects, "Though now the bar is set, and I've demanded a matching choppa or slugga for our anniversary!" The klaw "Lives proudly on display", because "If you own a giant power klaw and don't occasionally strap it on for dramatic effect, what are you even doing? Gork and Mork would be wildly disappointed". She adds "I haven't fully cosplayed yet… maybe I'll go as Yarrick's daughter?"

Such gleeful enthusiasm within the fandom is a delight to see. Wargamer wishes Tracy and Ian all the best in their life together, and a bountiful collection of Orks for them both. May you spend your days in blissful waaaaagh!

If you've received a truly lovely Warhammer wedding gift, please, please share pictures in the Wargamer Discord community - we love a happy story.