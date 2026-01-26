Warhammer 40k unexpectedly reveals a steely-eyed, iron-backed Cadian officer model

Games Workshop has revealed this year's event exclusive models for Warhammer 40,000 and Age of Sigmar, and they're both grim and dutiful soldiers. 'Cadia Unbroken' is a new version of the Castellan officer for the Astra Militarum, stiff-backed and flint-eyed, while 'Dawner's Reward' is a battle-weary Sergeant at Arms for the Cities of Sigmar.

GW announced the figures in a Warhammer Community article on Monday. They'll be available first at AdeptiCon from March 25, then at the "many events attended by [GW's] travelling team throughout the year - including the Warhammer Open Series and World Championships", until next year's Adepticon.

The article does note that "these miniatures may be made available through other routes in the future". Perhaps the Castellan will show up on the front cover of a Warhammer 40k partworks magazine, or in a future Astra Militarum Combat Patrol?

The Unbroken Castellan is a lot more reserved than its counterpart in the main Astra Militarum range. With her hand resting on her saber, and posture to rival any commissar, she looks parade ready, a picture of Cadian dignity and contempt. And unlike the regular Castellan, she's not standing on a tactical rock - this time it's a sandbag.

Of late, GW has been attempting to diversify its ranges where it can - the recently revealed new Adeptus Custodes models being the most prominent example - and this new female Castellan continues the trend. The Astra Militarum are one of the Warhammer 40k factions that Games Workshop can most easily add female models to, since it's very well established that the Astra Militarum doesn't care what's in your pants, so long as you're ready to die for the Emperor.

The Dawner's Reward is a worn-down veteran of a Dawnbringer Crusade, who - judging by the combination of blood on his blade and helmet tucked under his arm - is cutting throats in the aftermath of a battle. The model is a variant Sergeant for a Steelhelm unit, rather than a standalone character, so we expect it's not going to sell as well as the Castellan. That said, every model in the Cities of Sigmar range is great conversion fodder for skirmish games like Mordheim and Inquisitorial retinues in Warhammer 40k, so he may pop up in some unusual places.

