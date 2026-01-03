Captain Titus finally has rules in Warhammer 40k, and he's absurdly overpowered

It's 2026, and we are one year closer to the 42nd millennium of Warhammer 40,000. Games Workshop is gearing up for its New Year Warhammer Preview Live. Despite that upcoming show, they're still dropping reveals left and right. Garreon the Corpsemaster, the Red Corsairs' terrifying apothecary, joins the Huron Blackheart crew of minis, but it's not red that's on people's minds after the other reveal.

In fact, it's left many players feeling quite blue. Ultramarine Blue.

Games Workshop just revealed the rules for Captain Titus, alongside the Wardens of Ultramar. Many of Captain Titus' abilities from the game make their way to the wargame, plus a bit extra. Perhaps a bit too extra, because these skills look downright broken even among the Space Marines. His new suit of power armour and Iron Halo means he gains an extra Wound and a whopping 4+ Invulnerable Save. As if that wasn't tanky enough, Titus also gets the Honour of Ultramar ability.

If Titus is destroyed by melee and he has not fought this phase, you can instead roll a D6. On a 2+ roll, Titus gets to attack his destroyer after they finish their attack. If the attacking foe dies from his counterattack, Titus regains D3 lost wounds and remains in play. Otherwise, he is removed from play.

As if that's not strong enough, his Wardens also have a total 20 wounds with 4+ saves as a unit. They can also latch onto other strong units to form a single, super-powerful unit. Overall, it seems melee armies such as World Eaters or Orks will have a tough time taking down Titus.

While it's hard to gauge what Titus' effect on the meta will be, there's no denying his power. His Wardens are arguably just as sticky on the board. Games Workshop's love of Ultramarines is unsurprising, but these rules might be the final straw for many critics. With rules like these though, no harsh words are gonna leave a mark on the blue boy scouts.

Do you think these rules are fair or overpowered?