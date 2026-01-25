Start building your Warhammer Chaos Undivided army with next week's pre-orders

Of all the armies battling it out in the Warhammer multiverse, no other faction is as perpetual as Chaos. The bloody berserkers of Khorne, tricksy sorcerers of Tzeentch, seductive sadists of Slaneesh, and putrid poxspawn of Nurgle will always exist in every universe, one way or another. The only respite everybody else has is that Chaos rarely unites under a single banner, too obsessed with their own schemes. But when a champion strong enough to lead Chaos Undivided rises, the world trembles.

In today's Sunday Preview for Warhammer, four Battleforces represent the most intense of Warhammer 40k factions, Chaos. Battleforces are essentially a "starter kit" for players seeking to start up new armies. With four from Chaos alone, it's a great time to start crafting that Chaos Undivided army. Oh, and quick note for players in Australia and New Zealand, the product will have a delayed release in your part of the world.

Battleforce: Khorne Daemonkin

Spikes on spikes and blood on blood is the name of the game for these agents of Khorne. This particular army is composed of demons and World Eaters deadset on engaging the enemy in glorious melee.

1x Lord on Juggernaut (convertible to Lord Invocatus)

1x Master of Executions

6x Mounted Bloodcrushers

10x Khorne Berzerkers

20x Bloodletters

Battleforce: Sekhmet Coven

Always scheming, this brand of Tzeentch follower embodies the typical playstyle of the nerdy psychopaths. The Thousand Suns army are heavily armored mystics with access to the most potent weapons and daemons Chaos has to offer, provided they can control them.

1x Infernal Master

3x Exalted Sorcerers

1x Mutalith Vortex Beast

10x Scarab Occult Terminators

Battleforce: Vile Vectorium

Nurgle's forces are perhaps the most "understanding" of the mortal struggle among Chaos, but their "cure" is anything but. Inhumanly tough and terrifyingly toxic, the followers of Nurgle are ready to embrace more victims into their family.

1x Lord Felthius (Lord of Contagion)

3x Blightlord Terminators

3x Deathshroud Terminators

3x Foetid Bloat-drones

20x Poxwalkers

Battleforce: Lords of Excess

The youngest and certainly most passionate of the Chaos forces, Slaneesh and her followers desire pleasure above all. Unfortunately, said pleasure comes from the torture of innocent souls. They do so with an unfortunately impressive amount of grace and style, right before wearing your skin as a fashion statement.

1x Daemon Prince

20x Infractors (or Tormentors, depending on build)

12x Noise Marines

Besides the above, the Old World is also set to have its injection of Chaos via the brutal Northmen faction, split across two sets. The first features 10x Chaos Marauders while the other is 10x Chaos Marauder Horsemen. All of whom are highly customizable, with several heads and weapons to choose from.

These Warhammer Chaos forces will be up for pre-order on Saturday, January 31, 2026. More details can be found on the official Warhammer Community post.

The Wargamer Discord can get plenty chaotic whenever big tabletop news comes around. For more details on the Chaos faction, our Warhammer 40k Chaos guide is an in-depth look at the primordial groups.