Epic Warhammer 40k Noise Marine cosplay gets Chaotic new allies

A band of Italian friends, spearheaded by Slaaneshi cosplayer the Warsinger, made five incredible Warhammer 40,000 costumes together.

Warhammer 40k Chaos Cosplay - two cosplay suits, one for a green armored Plague Marine of Nurgle, another for a pink armored Noise Marine of Slaanesh
Wargamer spoke to Warhammer 40k fan Andrea Buscaroli, aka the Warsinger, about his incredible heavy metal Emperor’s Children cosplay in November last year. At the time he mentioned that he was leading a group of friends to create their own, equally awesome costumes – now their war suits are finished and ready to march!

The five friends, all from MGM Warhammer club of Faenza, Italy, consist of Buscaroli as an Emperor’s Children marine, Mattia Poletti as a Black Legionnaire, Jacopo Pandolfi as a Death Guard, Luci Cenni as a Thousand Son, and Andrea Bedeschi as an incongruous Blood Angel. They made their debut as a Warhammer 40k cosplay group at Bologna Nerd Show 2025.

Warhammer 40k Chaos Cosplay - from left to right Mattia Poletti as a Black Legionnaire, Luci Cenni as a Thousand Son, Jacopo Pandolfi as a Death Guard, Andrea Bedeschi as a Blood Angel, and Andrea Buscaroli as an Emperor's Children marine, in a convention centre

The friends simply picked their favorite Chaos Space Marine legions, Buscaroli explains, and “it was a coincidence that they were all different, and almost one for each Chaos god”. Though the cosplays are each from different separate Warhammer 40k factions, the united aesthetic shines through them all.

Making the costumes for the group took a year and a half, “meeting once a week”. The projects were only fully finished “the night before” the show “at the very last second”. While the complicated decorations on the suits did pose problems, “the hardest parts of all of them were the shoulders”. “The curvature is very complex”, Buscaroli states, requiring “a precise shape” that took several attempts to nail down.

Warhammer 40k Chaos Cosplay - Luci Cenni as a Thousand Son, Andrea Buscaroli as an Emperor's Children marine, and Mattia Poletti as a Black Legionnaire

The reaction at the Bologna show was “astonishing”, particularly from 40k fans and children. “We are absolutely satisfied”, Buscaroli says, adding that the group members “can’t wait for the next occasion” they’ll get to assemble in armor. He says they’re going to have a little break from creating new costumes for a while, but admits “I already have a Necron armor project in mind…”

Make sure you check out our original coverage of Buscaroli’s Noise Marine cosplay for more photos, and to learn more about how he made it.

