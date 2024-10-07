Here’s what all the Warhammer 40k and AoS Christmas bundles are worth

On Saturday, Games Workshop revealed a veritable armory of Warhammer 40k battleforces, bumper bundles of models that will go on sale for the winter holidays, with almost as many for its fantasy stabletmate Age of Sigmar. We’ve summarised what it would cost to buy the contents of each box from the GW webstore, to help you decide which ones offer the most bang for your buck.

These bundles will make a great starting point for a new Warhammer 40k or Age of Sigmar army, or add substantial reinforcements to an existing collection. Last year, these boxes retailed for $230 USD / £140 GBP: assuming they rise in line with GW’s general price increase this year, they’re more likely to cost around $240 / £147.50. They will be available before Christmas, but GW hasn’t yet specified exactly when.

For the benefit of gift buyers who aren’t familiar with the games, we’ve highlighted the ‘special characters’ that appear in some of these box sets. An Age of Sigmar army or Warhammer 40k faction can only contain one copy of a special character, so if you’re planning to buy a battleforce for someone who already has a collection, you may want to surreptitiously check whether they already own that special character model.

Warhammer 40k Christmas 2024 battleforces

Sisters of Battle – Penitent Crusader Host

Ministorum Priest – $35.00 / £21.50

Sisters Repentia x 10 – $60.00 / £37.00

Arco-flagellants x 10 – $60.00 / £37.00

Adepta Sororitas Rhino APC x 2 – $130 / £80

Penitent Engine / Mortifier x 2 – $62.50 / £40

Total – $347.50 / £215.50

Necrons – Hypercrypt Legion

C’tan Shard of the Void Dragon – special character – $127.50 / £77.50

Necron overlord with Translocation Shroud – $40.00 / £25.00

Necron Warriors x 10, plus two scarab swarms – $52.00 / £31.50

Lychguard / Triarch Praetorians x 10 – $120 / £74.00

Total – $339.50 / £208.00

T’au Empire Retaliation Cadre

T’au Empire Commander in Coldstar or Enforcer battle suit – $62.50 / £40.00

Ghostkeel Battlesuit – $92.00 / £57.00

Ripdtide Battlesuit $118.00 / £74.00

Drones x 7 (included with other kits)

Total – $272.50 / £171.00

Dark Angels Inner Circle Task Force

Lion El’Jonson – special character – $70.00 / £44.00

Deathwing Knights x 10 – $140.00 / £88.00

Inner Circle Companions x 6 – $120.00 / £74.00

Total – $330.00 / £206.00

Imperial Knights – Valourstrike Lance

Questoris Knight – $179.00 / £110.00

Armiger Helverin / Warglaive x 4 – $189.00 / £115.00

Total – $368.00 / £225.00

Warhammer Age of Sigmar Christmas 2024 battleforces

Cities of Sigmar – Founding Foray

Freeguild Fusiliers x 10 – $60.00 / £37.00

Ironweld Great Cannon – $58.00 / £34.00

Fusil-Major on Ogor Warhulk – $58.00 / £34.00

Freeguild Cavaliers x 5 – $65.00 / £42.50

Freeguild Marshal and Relic Envoy – $45.00 / £28.00

Freeguild Command Corps – $58.00 / £34.00

Total – $344.00 / £209.50

Flesh-Eater Courts – Charnelgrand Jury

Grand Justice Gormayne – special character – $42.00 / £26.00

Cryptguard x 10 – $52.00 / £31.50

Crypt Horrors / Crypt Flayers x 6 – $120.00 / £74.00

Morbheg Knights x 6 – $120.00 / £74.00

Total – $334.00 / £205.50

Ironjawz – Wrekkamob

Maw-Grunta – $80.00 / £50.00

Weirdbrute Wrekkaz / Brute Ragerz x 6 – $120.00 / £74.00

Ardboyz x 20 – $125.00 / £80.00

Total – $325.00 / £204.00

Maggotkin of Nurgle – Shudderblight Cyst

Harbinger of Decay – $60.00 / £37.00

Pusgoyle Blightlords x 4 – $158 / £95.00

Putrid Blightkings x 5 – $62.50 / £40.00

Rotmire Creed x 10 – $62.50 / £40.00

Total – $343.00 / £212.00

If you want to buy someone a gift for an army that isn’t represented in here (like one of the many other flavors of Space Marines), the Warhammer 40k Combat Patrols – and Age of Sigmar Spearheads – are self-contained mini forces and a great place to start.

If you’re shopping for someone who’s totally new to the game, Games Workshop also makes several handy starter sets at a variety of price points. Our guide to the Warhammer 40k starter sets will help you determine which one has the right balance of contents, complexity, and price.