Classic Warhammer 40k Space Marines return for next week's nostalgic preorders

Warhammer 40,000 has released countless miniatures across the years, some of which left quite the impression. Whether due to how badass they are or how silly you find the proportions of older minis, fans love them. While shiny and new will always be hype, there's a charm to them that leaves stragglers hit with FOMO. Fortunately for these newcomers, this week's Sunday Preview features a handful of classic Space Marine miniatures in hefty metal form.

A set of four Space Marine Captain miniatures from the Blood Angels, Dark Angels, Space Wolves, and the Ultramarines will be on sale for a limited time only, starting next week. Alongside them are three Space Marines in Terminator armor (Captain, Librarian and Chaplain) and two Terminator Librarians.

On the named side of things, the Ultramarines are getting re-releases of their most classic characters. Cato Sicarius, Chaplain Cassius, Chief Librarian Tigurius, Sergeant Telion, and Marneus Calgar come in metal and plastic sets, adding some nostalgia to your blue boy scout army.

Finally on the 40k side, the much-loved Armour Through the Ages set returns, bearing plastic and resin models for iconic Horus Heresy armour. All models from MkI to MkV come in with no paint, so you can customize these classics to your preferred Legions.

Outside of Warhammer 40,000, Age of Sigmar has two sets of witchy factions coming this Saturday. The Disciples of Tzeentch come with the following minis. Note: TW is for minis included in the Spearhead: Tzaangor Warflock set, WC is for Battleforce: Warpflame Cavalcade, and SoS is for Regiment of Renown: Seekers of Silver.

1x Fatemaster

1x Magister of Tzeentch Riding Disc

2x Argent Shards

1x Tzaangor Shaman Riding Disc (TW)

3x Tzaangor Skyfires (TW)

3x Tzaangor Enlightened (TW)

10x Tzaangors (TW)

3x Screamers of Tzeentch (WC)

3x Flamers of Tzeentch (WC)

1x Exalted Flamer of Tzeentch (WC)

1x Herald of Tzeentch on Burning Chariot (WC)

10x Brimstone Horrors (WC)

10x Blue Horrors (WC)

10x Pink Horrors (WC)

1x Gaunt Summoner (SoS)

1x Magister (SoS)

3x Screamers of Tzeentch (SoS)

If the magic you seek lies somewhere a bit less mind-destroying, the Lumineth Realm Lords also have forces coming soon. These minis, in contrast to the nightmarish terrors of Tzeentch, are regal warriors garbed in golden-white. Note: HV is for Spearhead: Hurakan Vanguard, IW is for Battleforce: Iliathian Warhost, and SC for Regiments of Renown: Sigil Convocation.

1x Vanari Lord Regent

1x Hurakan Spirit of the Wind (HV)

1x Hurakan Windmage (HV)

5x Hurakan Windchargers (HV)

10x Vanari Wardens (HV)

1x Ellania, Eclipsian Warsage (IW)

1x Ellathor, Eclipsian Warsage (IW)

1x Vanari Starshard Ballista (IW)

5x Vanari Bladelords (IW)

10x Ydrilan Riverblades (IW)

10x Vanari Auralan Sentinels (IW)

10x Vanari Auralan Wardens (IW)

1x Scinari Calligrave (SC)

1x Sanctum of Amyntok (SC)

1x Hyshian Twinstones (SC)

1x Rune of Petrification (SC)

All of the above miniatures will be available for preorder starting Saturday, February 7, 2026. More info can be found on the Warhammer Community website here.

The Wargamer Discord has fans from every Warhammer 40k generation to chat with. For more on Warhammer 40k's warring groups, the Warhammer 40k factions guide is quite handy.