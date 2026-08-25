Warhammer 40k's surprising new codex reveal could be a huge lore win, or a power creep disaster

On Monday, Games Workshop revealed huge changes to the rules for Space Marines which will arrive in their new Warhammer 40k codex in October. The Marines will be deadlier and more survivable than ever, and points increases to accompany the buffs. If everything is balanced correctly then Space Marines could be just as much of an elite force on the tabletop as they always have been in Black Library novels. If not, this edition is charging headlong into power creep.

While the Space Marines codex will be the first place these changes are printed, all the variant Space Marine chapters will receive similar upgrades. According to GW spokesperson Eddie Eccles, the codex supplements for Blood Angels, Dark Angels, Space Wolves, and Black Templars will be retired and replaced with a "big digital update", while Grey Knights and Heretic Astartes will get updated datasheets to tide them over until their new 11th edition Warhammer 40k codex releases. Where this leaves the Deathwatch wasn't stated.

GW went into detail on a few of the stat changes in an article on Warhammer Community. Here's what has been revealed so far:

Space Marines in Mk 10 Tacticus Armor will have Toughness 5.

Space Marines in Phobos Armor will have an eight inch move.

Terminators will have Toughness 6.

Basic Chainswords and Knives and Fists will become Strength 5.

Bolt Rifles will have two fire modes: Focused Fire, with Heavy, A1, S6, AP-1, and D2; and Saturation, with Assault, A2, S5, and D1. Both modes will have Rapid Fire 1, 24" range, and BS3+.

Storm Bolters will be Strength 5.

These changes will be accompanied by points increases, which should result in Space Marine armies shrinking slightly. From a lore perspective that's a huge win. Space Marines are supposed to be elite troops powerful enough to conquer the entire galaxy, but on the tabletop they have typically been right in the middle of the factions.

From a gameplay balance perspective this is going to be a challenge for the designers. You can analyse the points efficiency of a unit's damage output and survivability fairly easily, but it's far harder to quantify the impact of an army's board presence and maneuverability, which is the key to actually winning scenarios.

Given that Space Marines of various flavors make up about half of the total Warhammer 40k factions, the designers also have a lot of plates to spin. Removing two units from a 2,000 point army has a very different impact on the fast-moving Space Wolves compared to the trudging Death Guard. Most Marine armies have big model ranges and may be able to lean on non-infantry units that (presumably) won't be affected, but the Emperor's Children and Grey Knights will be particularly exposed thanks to their limited ranges and focus on infantry.

Then there's the risk of power inflation. Many units have their current power level fixed relative to that of the Space Marines - Necrons have always been roughly equivalent, Custodes slightly more powerful, bolt weapons used by other armies have been on par with their Space Marine equivalents, and so on. Is GW going to increase their power and points costs accordingly?

An even power increase across many armies would just result in the game needing fewer models to play. That would be welcome on the wallet and make games quicker, but wouldn't really make the Marines feel more elite. If GW doesn't maintain the relative strengths and weaknesses that have existed between factions in the past, can it create a new equilibrium?

It's all speculation until we get our hands on the new codex, of course. What do you think is mostly likely? I'd love to hear your thoughts in the Wargamer Discord community.