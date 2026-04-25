Commissars and Orks take centre stage in pre-orders for the latest 40k expansion

The next stage in the endless battle for Armageddon is about to begin. Games Workshop has just confirmed that pre-orders are now available for Warhammer 40k's next expansion, Armageddon: The Return of Yarrick, alongside the wide (and highly impressive) range of new minis that's coming along with it. Commissar Yarrick himself, along with intimidating newcomer Commissar Graves, are both available for pre-order, along with welcome new releases for Orks, Adepta Sororita, the Inquisition, Deathwatch, and the wider Astra Militarum itself.

In addition to the aforementioned Commissars, loyal servants of the Imperium can pre-order Intranzia Fraye, a new Adepta Sororitas Dogmata Superor who sits upon an impressive (and charmingly impractical) murder-throne. The stately Inquisitor Kroyle is also joining the fray, boasting an intimidating mount of his own.

Armageddon Battalion: Astra Militarum gives Imperial Guard players their first opportunity to get their hands on two new light vehicles, the Hippogriff AFV and Centaur RSV. Meanwhile, Armageddon Battalion: Adepta Sororitas and Armageddon Battalion: Deathwatch offer enticing boxed sets for both their respective Warhammer 40k factions, even if no new minis are featured in either set.

The Orks are getting Wazdakka Gutsmek, who rides into battle on what appears to be a custom jet-powered bike. Gutsmek's model is dynamic and eye-catching, not to mention well-complemented by Armageddon Battalion: Orks, which offers a vehicle-heavy box set for everyone's favorite green menaces.

Of course, the rulebook for Armageddon: The Return of Yarrick is also up for pre-order. Available in a standard or collector's edition, these tomes contain new Detachment options for Space Marines, Orks, and Astra Militarum as well as a new Armoured Gauntlet game mode, which includes extra rules for vehicles and tank aces. Fans of older editions of Warhammer 40k will feel right at home amid the new damage tables.

A few choice morsels are also available from Black Library, including an omnibus for both the Orks and Yarrick himself.

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