You could shape the future of Warhammer lore as a Commissioning Editor

Warhammer creator Games Workshop is hiring a new Commissioning Editor for its Black Library publishing business. If you want to help bring stories set in the Warhammer 40k universe to life, and reside close enough to the Warhammer World site, you've got 19 days to throw your hat into the ring.

According to the job posting, the role involves working with authors, commissioning and editing various projects. You'll be responsible for "delivering insightful and articulate feedback" on everything from initial pitches to complete manuscripts, as well as "ensuring IP is represented authentically and accurately" in future Warhammer 40k books.

While Black Library publishes dozens of books each year across the entirety of its IP, this Commissioning editor role only touches the sci-fi 40K setting.

The role is based out of Games Workshop's head office in Nottingham, and is full-time. No salary is listed (though presumably there'll be one). It does reveal you get 25 days annual leave (not including England's eight public holidays), and of course benefit from GW's profit-sharing scheme and staff discount.

Interestingly, despite Commissioning Editor seeming like a somewhat grandiose title, it doesn't appear you need to have a huge amount of experience to be eligible for this role. The advertisement states that "knowledge of the Warhammer 40,000 IP and experience in publishing, editorial or a similar creative field would be beneficial", but the phrasing there suggests it's not mandatory.

It's likely there'll be a high level of interest in this position, but if you can demonstrate the other skills Games Workshop is looking for, such as strong written and verbal communication skills and the ability to meet tight deadlines, you may just be in with a shot.

The application deadline for the Commissioning Editor post is September 7, 2025.

My silly brain keeps trying to make me write Commissar Editor, but I won't let it, no-siree. This is what happens when you write while recovering from a surprise bout of Covid-19. Surely we should be onto Covid-20 by now? I'm sick of this edition.

Come distract me from my self-pity with tales of tabletop gaming on the Wargamer Discord. Or check out our great guides to Warhammer 40k games and Warhammer 40k factions.