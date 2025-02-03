Warhammer 40k cosplay genius is building a real-life wearable Warlord Titan suit

One Warhammer 40k fan has taken on the behemoth task of building a real-life, wearable cosplay of Games Workshop’s Warlord Titan mega-walker, and the work-in-progress pictures are impressive as hell. RedBert, a German physics student, first posted his creation to Reddit in November 2024. His latest (and most spectacular) progress update was made on January 26, where he shows off a chunky Titan leg.

According to RedBert, he’s building a “potentially corrupted” Warlord-Sinister-class Titan that was originally meant to be a Marine from Starcraft 2. “Then I fell down the Warhammer 40k pipeline and changed my mind to the Titan”, he tells Wargamer.

So far, the Titan leg has been made from “mainly 3D-printed parts, extruded aluminum profiles, and PVC pipe, supported by gas pressure springs wherever necessary”. Sketches have been drawn up for the next Titan parts, but it sounds like there’s plenty of planning left to do. RedBert tells Wargamer that he plans to document future progress on his YouTube channel, starting with the construction of the second leg.

RedBert estimates that his completed Warhammer 40k Titan suit will be around 2 meters (6.5 feet) high, 2 meters wide, and 1.8m (5.9 feet) deep. That’s apparently on a scale of 15:1 compared with the Legions Imperialis Warlord Titan. He estimates that the final cosplay could weigh around 50kg (110 lbs), “though it might well be heavier”.

RedBert himself is 1.85m (6 feet) tall and doesn’t seem too worried about bearing the weight of the build. “I’m trying to have most of the actual weight on the exoskeleton with me just being inside moving it around.”

In his latest Reddit post, RedBert explains that the god-engine will take at least another year to reach the “somewhat finished stage”. The leg alone apparently took over 200 hours of work.

RedBert tells Wargamer that he’s only made one other cosplay before this: Bondrewd from the anime Made in Abyss. He’s also working on another (Viktor from Arcane) alongside the Titan to prevent burnout.

