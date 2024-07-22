Every single Warhammer RPG book is 25% off right now

It’s a good time to get Warhammer RPGs cheap, as every single product on Cubicle 7’s store is 25% off. You can pick your poison: whether you’re thirsty for 40k, have urges for Age of Sigmar, or are a Warhammer Fantasy fanatic, there are RPG books available at a discount, thanks to the publisher’s 2024 summer sale.

To take advantage of this deal, all you need to do is head to the tabletop RPG publisher’s website, then use the code 25%OFFSUMMERSALE at checkout to reduce the cost of whatever you’re looking to buy by a quarter. This flash sale isn’t lasting long. You’ve got until July 28 to take advantage of the savings.

There’s little point in us taking you through individual deals on different products, since the code above gives you a flat 25% discount on any books you buy. But in case you need help picking a game, we’ll briefly mull over the merits of each one.

If it’s the less sci-fi settings you like best, there’s not much choice: Cubicle 7 has one RPG for each of Warhammer: The Old World and Warhammer Age of Sigmar. But there are two different Warhammer 40k RPGs you can pick between.

The first is Wrath and Glory, a narrative-focused system that’s the best option if you want to experience a heroic game in the 40k universe. If you want to be a Space Marine and roll lots of dice, this is the game for you. Its ruleslite approach provides plenty of breadth, allowing you to tailor the game to the experience (and power level) you want.

More recently, the publisher put out Imperium Maledictum. A spiritual successor to Black Industries’ Dark Heresy, this is a low-power investigative game, where approaching a fight head on is a good way to lose yours, and you’ll need to use more subtle means to succeed in the more mundane tasks your patron, a member of one of the Imperium of Man’s many factions, sets you.

A good yardstick is that while you can be a Space Marine in Wrath and Glory, in Imperium Maledictum you’re unlikely even to see one.

On the other side of the Games Workshop coin, we have Warhammer Fantasy Roleplay, which offers a thoroughly fleshed out world and a gritty, lethal system. Meanwhile, Age of Sigmar: Soulbound is a lot like its sibling Wrath and Glory – but starts the players on an even more heroic, high-powered footing.

But as we said, you don’t have the luxury of choice if you want to enjoy one of these miniature wargames in RPG form.

