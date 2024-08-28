Warhammer fan makes sweet custom minis for bachelor party

There’s no better gift than a custom Warhammer mini, and this groom-to-be spiced up his bachelor party by painting a figure for each of his friends.

Chris from Missouri says he began painting miniatures almost exactly a year ago, and has been hard at work experimenting with different artistic techniques ever since.

“I like to share things that I’m passionate about and knew I had to share that with my closest friends,” he tells Wargamer. So, Chris showed concept art for each Warhammer 40k faction and Age of Sigmar army to his pals and asked if they wanted their own model. “To my surprise all of them said yes.”

This turned out to be quite a big commission for a new hobbyist, as Chris embarked on a mission to get eight varied models painted up. With his bachelor party arranged (for several months after his wedding, whoops!) he decided to tie the gifts to the occasion.

The painting took seven months, and was apparently finished right on time. “I enjoyed it because as a new painter it allowed me to practice lots of different skills,” Chris says.

Chris spent his bachelor party, not playing tabletop games, but fishing, grilling, and watching the stars on the white river in Flippin, Arkansas – with plenty of poker and Switch games for good measure.

He says while all of them have interests in “things like DnD”, only a couple had any familiarity with Warhammer. However, “after the models, a couple of them are getting into Warhammer.”

We were impressed with the paint jobs – especially fine work for a newcomer – and asked Chris if he had any particular inspiration that helped him achieve the rad-looking OSL effect on many of the models.

“I was inspired by a painter I found on Instagram, Elminiturista, his work is amazing,” we were told. “This particular effect was my attempt at replicating his psychophage.”

