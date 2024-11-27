Celeb Warhammer 40k fan alert - Suicide Squad’s David Dastmalchian has Necrons

David Dastmalchian, who played the sinister and tragic Polka Dot Man in the 2021 comic book movie The Suicide Squad, is also a fan of Warhammer 40k. A video tour of his personal nerd hideaway reveals, amongst an enviable collection of comic books, a small model building space and a Necron army in the early stages of construction.

The tour of the actor’s den forms the first episode of YouTube channel CBR Presents’ new ‘One of Us’ series, which provides back-stage tours of celebrities’ personal fandom collections. The interview is focused on his comic book collection, but where else would a nerd start to build a Warhammer 40,000 collection than in their personal geek den?

You’ve got to really squint to make out what Dastmalchian has on his hobby desk, which you can see from about 0:49 in the bottom left corner of the video. There’s a distinctive, croissant shaped Necron Doom Scythe, plus a Necron Tomb Blades and what might be a Necron Immortal in construction on the green cutting mat. They’ve come from the discontinued version of the Necron Combat Patrol, which is the top of the two boxes on the pile beside the cutting mat.

The box on the bottom of the pile is another combat patrol, probably from a different Warhammer 40k faction, though we can’t work out which one.

There’s also a novel sitting beside them. It’s far too small and blurry to make out the title or cover art, but the graphic design suggests its one of the Horus Heresy books.

Dastmalchian has had a variety of roles in nerd movies and series, including Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and Dune: Part One, the live action adaptation of One Piece, and he recently took the lead in retro horror movie Late Night With the Devil. If the Warhammer 40k Henry Cavill film deal between Amazon and Games Workshop gets off the ground, we really hope that Dastmalchian gets involved – he’s an expert at creating haunted, uncanny, and sinister characters.

Thinking about it, now that we have Cavill playing Adeptus Custodes, Rahul Kohli taking Space Marines, and Dastmalchian fielding the Necrons, we only need one more Warhammer-40k interested celebrity before they can arrange a charity doubles match…

Speaking of competitive Warhammer 40k, make sure you read our digest explaining how the world finals went down – it was a surprise win for the underdog faction that took real guts to pull off!