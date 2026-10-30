Celebrate Warhammer day with up to 93% off its best licensed videogames

October 29's Warhammer day celebrates the world's biggest wargame with exclusive minis, fresh hordes of merch, and deals, deals, deals. Some of Warhammer's top videogames are on sale for a limited time on platforms like Fantatical. And the discounts are deep, with some games as much as 80% off. You might want to act swiftly, though - the sale only lasts until November 1.

Fanatical has a broad range of games and DLC on sale, though it takes some digging to find high discounts (on games that are actually good). Thankfully, many of the top titles from our Warhammer 40k games guide are going cheap.

The steepest discount goes to Warhammer : The End Times - Vermintide. Fatshark's 2015 co-op action game is a delightfully chaotic mess of shooting, melee, and Skaven. Both the base game and collector's edition are 93% off, so you can pick this one up for as low as $2.24 (£1.72). Or, if you want extra cosmetics and goodies, deluxifying will cost just $3.37 (£2.54).

Vermintide 2, the hit shooter's sequel, is just as well-loved by Warhammer fans. And, lucky for those who'd like a more modern take on the genre, it's just as cheap. Fanatical offers an 85% discount, taking the price down to $4.49 (£3.56).

Plus, the spiritual successor to these games is on sale. Darktide takes the aggressive horde-slaying to the 40k universe, dropping you into the Chaos-riddled hive city of Tertium. The fine-tuned gameplay of Vermintide is just as engrossing (and visually gnarly) in the 41st millennium At 75% off, the game is now just $9.99 (£8.24).

Beyond the realms of first-person action shooters, we have games like Warhammer 40k: Battlesector. This turn-based strategy game is as close as a videogame gets to the feel of pushing your armies around on tabletop. We had our issues with the rather routine gameplay loop at launch (learn more in our review), but updates have helped trim the fat and shave down the game's rough edges. If you want to form your own opinion, now's the time to experiment - at 76% off, Battlesector sets you back just $9.59 (£8.42).

Sticking with turn-based strategy games, Chaos Gate Daemonhunters is also 77% off. The XCOM-like gives you a Grey Knights unit to specialize (and keep alive) as they battle the forces of Nurgle. It's a challenging, satisfying tactical experience that's a must-have for lovers of both Warhammer and XCOM. You can learn more in our full review - or you can spend $12.64 (£10.34) and find out for yourself.

Now, for something a little more out-there. Shootas, Blood & Teef is a silly, slapstick side-scroller where Orks do what they do best - wreck everything in sight. Its campaign mode is only four hours long, but what it lacks in length it makes up for in gleeful fun. Fanatical offers only a 25% discount on this one, but it still only costs $14.97 (£12.35). If you're after something quirky, this might be your bag.

Another unusual one is the 20% discount offered for Dawn of War 4, a game that isn't even out yet. The brand-new real-time strategy game drops on December 3, so we can't say for sure how good it is, but as part of an established series, there's plenty of hype around its launch. If you want to get in on the ground floor, Fanatical's discount lets you pre-order for $47.99 (£39.99).

'But wait!', I hear you cry. 'If this is a sale of the best games, where the hell is Space Marine 2?!' It's there, aggravated reader. The discount just isn't that great. Fanatical offers just 12% off our favorite-ever Warhammer game. $52.79 (£48.39) is better than no discount at all, but you might find it cheaper by shopping around.

That's all for now! Want to chat more about Warhammer in general? We're always open to wargaming discussion in the Wargamer Discord.