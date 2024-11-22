Warhammer 40k reveals stunning new Death Korps of Krieg minis

Games Workshop has previewed six new Astra Militarum units for Warhammer 40,000, all for the Death Korps of Krieg regiment, as well as a new Codex. The new plastic models will replace a range of extremely expensive resin kits, and will bring the Krieg’s unique rules into the main Astra Militarum army list.

The new Warhammer 40k models were revealed on Friday during a preview livestream at the World Championships of Warhammer event. Though Games Workshop didn’t give a specific release date for any of the new Astra Militarum models, it did confirm they would be the first Warhammer 40k faction to receive new models in 2025 – we anticipate a release in January or February.

Death Korps of Krieg army box

The new Death Korps of Krieg miniatures will first be available in an army box set, which will contain:

Special edition Astra Militarum Codex

Krieg Combat Engineers x 5

Death Riders of Krieg x 10

Krieg Artillery Team x 1

Lord Marshal Varnan Dreir x 1

Army datacards

Death Riders of Krieg

The Death Riders of Krieg are more durable than the famed Atillan Rough Riders. They ride mass-produced equids with claw feet and embedded bionics which also enjoy AP-1 on their melee attazcks. They’re equipped with las-carbines, and can carry explosive frag lances or more reliable power sabers.

Krieg Artillery

The massive fixed artillery pieces that the Krieg use are far larger than the more common Astra Militarum field guns, designed for siege warfare. There are four weapon options for the artillery team: a heavy mortar, a quad launcher, a multiple rocket launcher, and a longer-ranged siege cannon. This is a chonky model on a 130mm round base, practically a diorama.

Krieg Combat Engineers

The Krieg Combat Engineers are scouts – literally, they have the 40k ability Scouts – who build field defenses or dismantles those of the enemy. They’re equipped with close-ranged weaponry, with access to flamers, shotguns, trench clubs, and unusually heavy armor.

They also like explosives. They have access to a remote control mine drone, and the ability to use the grenades stratagem for no CP.

Lord Marshal Varnan Dreir

Lord Marshal Dreir is the special character for the Death Korps, the overall general of their forces, and a man who leads from the front. His steed ES819 has been shot to pieces several times, but Dreir has insisted that it is ‘repaired’ each time. This has contributed to a reputation for being unkillable – which his rules back up, as there’s a chance he can return to the battlefield if he’s destroyed!

Death Korps of Krieg Command Squad

Released separately from the Death Korps army box, the Command Squad is led by a Lord Commissar and his apprentice. Commissars have an unusual role in the Krieg – while in other Regiments they’re responsible for discipline, their job in the Krieg is to ensure their soldiers aren’t too enthusiastic about dying for the Emperor.

As well as veteran troopers, they’re accompanied by a Krieg Alchemist, a chemical warfare specialist who performs a similar role to a medic. Then there’s a pair of record keeping servo-skulls which are – and we can’t emphasise this strongly enough – just a couple of little guys.

Krieg Heavy Weapon Team

The Krieg heavy weapon team kit has access to a different range of ordnance compared to the more common Cadian heavy weapons team. The regular Lascannon returns, but there’s also a twin-linked Heavy Stubber, and the new Krieg Heavy Flamer. This has an 18″ range and deals two damage, making it a very nasty combat deterrent.

Codex Astra Militarum

A special edition of the Astra Militarum Warhammer 40k Codex will come in the Death Korps army box. Players can expect five new 40k detachments. We’re sure the Siege Regiment will be very popular with Krieg players, as it will allow you to shoot into units engaged in combat.

Astra Militarum Combat Patrol

A new Astra Militarum Combat Patrol is also in the works, which will have the following models:

Kasrkin x 10

Atillan Rough Riders x 10

Cadian Command Squad x 5

It’s not clear if the existing Combat Patrol will be removed from sale, but GW states that its rules will remain valid.

Imperial Infantryman’s Handbook

Black Library is republishing two novelty books, The Imperial Infantryman’s Uplifting Primer, and the Departmento Munitorum Handbook, as a single volume, this time with Krieg theming. These are books from ‘within’ the 40k universe – it’s a disciplinary offense to lose your copy of the Uplifting Primer, so be warned!

A pile of new releases, and not a Space Marine in sight!