Get 95% off this huge Warhammer 40k bundle

Humble Bundle has listed a new Warhammer 40,000 RPG bundle and it is one of the best ones yet. This bundle specifically focuses on both the Deathwatch and Rogue Trader lines and includes a hefty selection of 40 rulebooks, campaigns, and character guides for just $25 / £22.60. If you’ve always wanted to explore these two corners of the Warhammer 40k universe, you’re unlikely to find an opportunity that gives you quite as much value for money.

If your interest in Rogue Trader was piqued after it became one of the best Warhammer 40k games last year, this is your chance to check out its roots. This TTRPG sees you playing as an intergalactic trader who operates outside the law and encounters all kinds of aliens and adventures along the way. Meanwhile, Deathwatch focuses on the most elite Space Marines in Warhammer 40k, a cross-chapter taskforce that combats the worst alien threats on the direct command of the Inquisition. We’ve got a detailed Warhammer 40k Deathwatch guide if you need it.

We won’t go into everything in the Warhammer 40k Deathwatch & Rogue Trader bundle (as we’d be here all day), but one of the more interesting ones is The Ark of Lost Souls, which has you investigating an abandoned Space Hulk ship that brings tragedy wherever it goes – it’s both an intense adventure and a toolkit for creating more Space Hulks.

Meanwhile, The Soul Reaver is about the evil Dark Eldar species reigning terror over an area of space called the Koronus Expanse – naturally, it falls to you to do something about it. Another good one is Citadel of Skulls, which has you investigating the mysterious disappearance of various settlements – is an increase in Xenos activity to blame?

As a bonus, you also get a voucher for 25% off in the Cubicle 7 Games store. This’ll save you a big chunk of change picking up other Warhammer Fantasy or Warhammer 40k RPGs, though they won’t be as cheap as this digital bundle, which works out at just $0.62 / £0.56 per book.

When you purchase a Humble Bundle, you’re also helping to raise money for a good cause, and for this particular bundle it’s Children’s Health Ireland. As the name suggests, it is dedicated to supporting the health and well-being of children in need of medical attention.

If this bundle becomes your first foray into the world of Warhammer 40k, check out our guides on Warhammer 40k factions, and Warhammer 40k 10th edition. They’ll help you to get your bearings.