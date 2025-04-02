The Departmento of Chaos Efficiency is the best Warhammer 40k April Fool in ages

Ordinarily, in Games Workshop’s Warhammer 40k universe, it’s the stuffy, hypocritical, bureaucratic human Imperium that gets tied up in paperwork, while the cool, rebellious Chaos folks just roam about killing people, conducting foul eldritch rituals, and generally doing as they please. This ingenious little pamphlet, cooked up as an April Fool’s Day 2025 joke by a TTRPG homebrewer, flips the script, asking: what if the followers of Chaos had to do admin?

The amusing little document a one-page form that warriors of the 40k Chaos hordes now need to fill in for the new “Departmento of Chaos Efficiency” (D.O.C.E) – an exciting, dynamic new initiative on behalf of Chaos Warmaster Abaddon the Despoiler, working to eliminate administrative waste within his Black Legion’s horrific campaigns of galactic slaughter. I can only assume any similarity to any real world government initiatives is entirely coincidental.

It’s the work of Tempelmaste, a long time creator of free homebrew supplements for the 2011 Warhammer 40k RPG Black Crusade, who shared it in the r/40krpg subreddit on Tuesday. And, like all true homebrewers for the best tabletop RPGs, they include a full page of rules explanation for using this ridiculous form in your Black Crusade games.

Yet weirder, Tempelmaste has created a real email address (included in the PDF) for fans to fill in and send them completed forms – and promises to “actually process any legitimate request (or entertain any good joke request) within roughly a week, until the end of 2025”. Now that is dedication to the TTRPG cause.

Inside the eight page PDF (which you can download free here) is an official form for requisitioning kit and services from the Black Legion’s admin hub, in your choice of language: one version in the Imperium’s absurd legalese, and another in ‘low gothic’ ( i.e. plain English with added violent references).

It’s a beautiful send-up of the differences between the famously pencil pushing Imperium of Man and the distinctly more freebooting attitude followed by your average Chaos Space Marines (watch Arbitor Ian’s cracking video above for some of the Black Legion’s paperwork-free exploits). And it’s full of absolutely belting jokes for 40k fans, to boot.

“Even the Black Legion needs a little bureaucratic discipline to avoid being swallowed by its own excesses,” reads Tempelmaste’s introduction.

“The Despoiler may be our Warmaster, but even he needs a team of cold, calculating admins to keep the war machine running smoothly (and tax-free).

“Whether it’s slave trade negotiations, resource distribution, or reminding lesser warbands that their alliance dues are past due, D.O.C.E. has it covered.”

The form itself contains phrases like “applications deemed insufficiently groveling will be automatically denied” and “Approval time: When Khorne Wills It”.

There’s even a space for an “Approval Stamp from the Dark Council of Arbitrary Denials”, with the disclaimer: “Failure to secure this stamp renders the form void and may result in summary possession by an unnamed warp entity”. It’s wonderful stuff.

We don’t do April Fool’s Day stories around here these days, but I still love reporting on cool projects in the Warhammer 40k community. Whether they’re genius moments of silliness like this, and the fan who won a GT with the literal stupidest unit in the game – or incredible pieces of kitbashing art like this heart wrenching Thunder Warriors diorama – it’s this stuff that makes our hobby truly sing.

If you’re after a long read, though, I recommend our full guide to all the Warhammer 40k factions, and our compendium of the lives of the Primarchs.