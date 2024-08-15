Get this new $364 Warhammer 40k, DnD, and Pathfinder bundle 89% off

Thanks to Humble Bundle, Warhammer 40k, Dungeons and Dragons, and Pathfinder fans have been eating well lately. If you missed out on any of the amazing bargains on Humble recently, the latest one is one of the best yet and gets you $364 (£269.36) of great stuff for just $35 (£27.07).

It’s almost like this bundle was tailor-made for Wargamer readers, because it includes just about everything we love. On the Warhammer 40k side of things, you’ve got Rogue Trader, which sits at the top of our list of the best Warhammer 40k games, and for DnD fans, there’s the first two Baldur’s Gate games (which are well worth playing if you loved the third one), and guess what? They are on our best D&D games list.

As you’ve probably noticed, this time the bundle is filled with videogame tie-ins to our favorite TTRPG games. Lately, the bundles have been primarily based on rulebooks, character sheets, and the like, so it’s cool to see a little something for fans who love to adventure in the digital representations of these enchanting universes.

Here’s everything included in the Beamdog & Owlcat RPG Masters bundle:

Warhammer 40,000: Rough Trader – read our full Warhammer 40k Rogue Trader review in progress for more info. We spoke to the developers to find out what’s coming in the first DLC, which releases next month.

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous – Season Pass

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous – Season 2 Pass

Pathfinder Kingmaker – Enhanced Plus Edition

Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Season Pass

Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Edition

Baldur’s Gate: Deluxe Edition

Planescape: Torment Enhanced Edition

Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition

85% off Mythforce coupon

When you break it down, you’re paying just $3.19 (£2.46) for each game and DLC included in this bundle. It’s fantastic value for money, and even though there are often Humble Bundles based on these franchises, you never know how long it is until these specific games receive such a heavy discount again (likely not anytime soon). This bundle is only available until Wednesday, September 4, 2024, so make sure you get it before then if you still need to add these games to your collection.

This bundle’s designated charity is the Girls Make Games Scholarship Fund, so it gets a little money every time somebody buys it. As you might guess from the name, this charity helps to get girls from underprivileged backgrounds into game development.

Never delved into Pathfinder before? Read our Pathfinder races and ancestries list for a taste of the peoples that populate its world. Our list of the best free strategy games is also worth reading if you fancy some more gaming recommendations.