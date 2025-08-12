Join Warhammer painting legend Duncan Rhodes for a live Discord AMA!

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

Duncan Rhodes, the soft-spoken and affable miniature painting maestro who rose to fame as the face of Warhammer Community's "how to paint" videos, is joining us in the official Wargamer Discord community for a live AMA. Join us in our Discord on August 28 for an hour-long fireside chat, where Rhodes will answer audience questions about mini painting, life as a Warhammer content creator, and more besides.

Rhodes will be with us on August 28 from 8.30am PT / 11.30am ET / 4.30pm BST for an hour. Make sure you're a member of the official Wargamer Discord community so you can be part of the AMA audience and put your questions to him - our AMAs are fun, fast, and frenetic, generating loads of interesting discussions.

If you've never heard of Duncan Rhodes before - where have you been? Rhodes, and his long-time collaborator Chris 'Peachy' Peach, were the original faces of Warhammer TV's miniature painting videos, first on YouTube and then on Warhammer Plus. The pair made painting Warhammer 40k approachable, and set the standard for how content creators would make painting videos going forward.

When Rhodes left Games Workshop in early 2019 he founded the Duncan Rhodes Painting Academy, a YouTube channel and subscription service that continues his brand of friendly, approachable, easy-to-follow video tutorials. No longer part of GW, he's able to create videos covering an even wider range of miniature wargames. Not to say he doesn't still produce a lot of videos that are very useful if you're working on your Warhammer 40k factions or Age of Sigmar armies, of course!

The other feather to Rhodes' cap is his role helping Transatlantis Miniatures' develop their Two Thin Coats paint line - named for Rhodes' iconic catch phrase. "Use two thin coats" is almost always perfect painting advice. I received a review sample of them two years ago, and they're the paints for miniatures I recommend to anyone who wants to use Citadel paints' color range but wants a more reliably opaque paint consistency.

Rhodes is nothing but polite about his time at Games Workshop, so don't expect to get any "dirt" out of him during the AMA. But it will be a fantastic opportunity to put your hobby questions straight to one of the most accomplished, friendly, and helpful miniature painting tutors in the world.

You can join the Wargamer Discord community right now. With over 2,500 members there are always discussions about the latest news for Warhammer and other wargames, loads of other tabletop games, not to mention channels to share your minis and ask for painting advice, a dedicated gallery for member's armies, and regular giveaways and competitions.

Our newest full time staff writer, Tim Linward is a Warhammer 40k and Horus Heresy fanatic who dabbles in TTRPGs, board games and MTG. You'll often find him delving through Games Workshop's financial reports for gaming news, combing the indie wargaming scene for cool new titles, or listening to yet more Warhammer 40k books for deep 40k lore. He's also written for PCGamesN, and 'Grimdark', his book of essays about Warhammer 40k and Games Workshop, will be published by Strange Attractor Press when it finally emerges from the warp. His controversial gaming opinion is that the Age of Sigmar double turn is objectively bad - it gives a single die roll too much influence over the game state. (He/Him)