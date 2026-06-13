Essentials for 40k's new edition are now up for pre-order including the slim new core book

With Warhammer 40k's new edition beginning its digital rollout, Games Workshop has opted to support its move to this brave new era with a slate of standalone physical releases for the Core Rules, the Combat Patrol Companion, and other supporting materials. These products are now available for pre-order, meaning that those looking to play 11th Edition using physical rulebooks won't have to shell out for the pricey new Armageddon box set.

In a new post on Warhammer Community, Games Workshop gave us an overview of everything now available for pre-order. Headlining the post is the new Core Rules book. It's rather more streamlined than the previous 40k core rulebooks, but nonetheless contains all of the central 11th Edition rules and, in a refreshingly sensible move, numbers them.

Next up is the Combat Patrol Companion. If you're getting into the hobby and you're looking for a bit of support as you make your way into the grand (but daunting) world of 40k, this book is for you. It's got plenty of tips for collecting, building, painting, and playing, all calibrated for the new edition.

We've also got the Terrain Area Set, which will give you an easy way to mark terrain locations if you're playing with the Chapter Approved missions. Speaking of, the Chapter Approved Mission Deck is also available. It's specially designed to cater to new Force Disposition rules, allowing the cards to serve up missions intended to suit your army match-up of choice, regardless of which 40k faction you're playing.

Lastly, there's the Dominatus Narrative Campaign Deck - ideal for those looking to add a sense of continuity and narrative consistency to their games. As a sucker for story-driven wargaming, this one is of particular interest to me.

There's also a range of new Black Library releases available, including a lavish Special Edition of Armageddon: Season of Fire by Jude Reid.

What are your thoughts on the new edition? Tell us on the Wargamer Discord.