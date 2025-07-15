If you're a Warhammer 40k fan and haven't yet experienced the 2018 gem Mechanicus, now's the perfect time - it's part of Fanatical's "Fanatical Favorites" Build Your Own Bundle. That means you can grab Mechanicus - and one other great 40k title, plus some 'honorary' Warhammer 40k games - for as little as $2.40/£2.40 an item.

Bulwark Studio's Mechanicus is a good 'un - it has a solid spot on our guides to both the best Warhammer 40k games and the best games like XCOM. While a sequel is on the way (supposedly this year!) the original is still great fun, and at this price, incredible value.

It's rich in Warhammer 40k lore - with a script by Warhammer 40k book author Ben Counter, no less, who delivered some really memorable character dialogue. Playing as the Tech-Priests of the Adeptus Mechanicus, you're rooting around in a subterranean alien complex on the world of Silva Tenebris, recovering archaeotech in pursuit of lost knowledge.

But uh-oh, this planet is a Necron Tomb World, and your indelicate prodding results in the animated skelebots slowly awakening from their multiple million years of rest.

On the surface, Mechanicus is a tactical turn-based RPG with dungeon-crawling elements and a grid movement system. As you accumulate Tech-Priests, followers, and unlock weapons, your forces become more powerful, but your missions into the tombs are always a race against time. Every decision you make will affect the "Awakening Meter," and if that meter ever reaches 100%, you're in for a (Tomb) world of hurt…

We'd also be remiss not to mention the incredible soundtrack, which team Wargamer often listens to while writing. It's hard to describe: ambient electronic choral, perhaps. Give it a listen:

Mechanicus isn't the only Warhammer game in the bundle either, thanks to a double pack that contains both Warhammer 40k Battlesector and Battlestar Galactica: Deadlock. Battlesector is a very solid turn based strategy with a focus on aggression and forward momentum, and since launch its received mountains of DLC that add campaigns and multiplayer support for many more Warhammer 40k factions.

We also want to callout a couple of honorary Warhammer 40k games - they're not connected to the setting, but if you like 40k you've got a good chance of liking them. Stasis: Bone Totem is a grimdark point and click adventure game with Lovecraftian and dark cyberpunk elements, while Jupiter Hell is a classic roguelike about a turbo charged marine slaying daemons in space.

You've got until Saturday, 19th July, to grab the Fanatical Favorites bundle:

Fantatical's Build Your Own Bundles have a selection of different game, and the more you put in your cart, the cheaper each one is:

2+ games for $3/£3 per item

3+ games for $2.65/£2.65 per item

5+ games for £2.40/£2.40 per item

Naturally, we at Wargamer are massive fans of Warhammer 40k, but there are sixteen other titles that we haven't named.

If you'd like to chat Warhammer 40k lore with other fans check out our community Discord - and we can recommend loads of other great turn-based games in our guide.