Get up to 90% off a ton of Warhammer 40k's must play Steam games in this mega sale

Some of the best Warhammer 40k games ever are on a steep discount on Fanatical right now, with plenty of excellent Warhammer fantasy titles available as well. You can pick up some genuinely great titles for $3 or less - here's our picks of the Warhammer 40k and fantasy games you shouldn't miss.

Top of our list is Mechanicus, on sale for $2.99; for the price of a cup of coffee you get so much game here. It's a game like XCOM, where you'll control an expedition of Adeptus Mechanicus techpriests as you loot a Necron tomb complex as fast as you can - for every turn you waste will see the tomb's guardians come closer to full wakefulness. Sharp writing and a monumentally cool soundtrack make for a surprisingly rich experience.

Gladius, Relics of War is a 4X game - think Civilization, only everyone is as aggressive as Gandhi is when he gets his hands on the nukes. While it's not the best 4X game ever made, it's still a very solid entry in the genre which 40k fans will enjoy even more - and $3.19 is the perfect price to take a chance on it.

Chaos Gate Daemonhunters is another XCOM-like, but the starting power level of your warriors - elite daemon hunting Grey Knights - feels on par with the end game of XCOM. It only escalates from there as reality itself breaks down under constant daemonic assault. Kicking down doors and obliterating the servants of Nurgle always feels excellent, and the only reason we didn't put it top of this list is it's going for the (comparatively) expensive $10.12.

Several versions of Warhammer 40k CRPG Rogue Trader are in the sale, but we'll single out the Voidfarer edition. At $34.98 it's the most expensive item on this list, but it also comes with two massive, story-driven expansions which add additional content throughout the entire game. If you're the kind of person who loves 90 hour RPGs, you may as well pay a little extra to get the two colossal content packs at the same time.

Jumping over to fantasy, Vermintide 2 is going for a steal at $2.39. It's a melee focused four player co-op FPS that pits the players against a frankly absurd number of Skaven ratmen and Chaos warriors. If you like that kind of game but not the fantasy setting, you can get Darktide for $15.99, which moves the same addicting gameplay into the grim darkness of the far future.

And as is often the case, pretty much the whole Total War: Warhammer series is on sale. Total War: Warhammer 3 is in glitch hell at the moment, but we trust Creative Assembly to dig it out… eventually. Each of the base games is going for $13.49, but the real steal here is the DLC - if there's a specific faction or hero you want to play with, now's the time to pick it up. You can check out our guide to Total War: Warhammer 3 factions to find out which DLC you need to unlock each race.

This is just scratching the surface of the sale - it's particularly worth looking through if you want to pick up DLC, or to take a chance on a game that has a mixed reputation but which appeals to you personally.

