Get a trio of Warhammer 40k strategy bangers at 91% off - for one day only!

There’s no question: the best Warhammer 40k strategy games are the ones played on a 6-foot-by-4-foot tabletop with painted models and a bucket of dice. But, when I don’t have the time, energy, or willing pals to rack up a battle, I can always turn to 40k strategy games on PC to get my grimdark fix – and this extremely limited-time offer gets you three crunchy, nerdy, delicious examples for the ridiculous price of $9.92 / £8.47.

The three games included in Fanatical’s Warhammer Triple Pack – Battlesector, Gladius: Relics of War, and Sanctus Reach – are all from seasoned computer wargame publisher Slitherine, and all rank in our guide to the best Warhammer 40k games ever made.

Before I get into it, though, I’ve got to be up front: this is a really, really limited-time offer that only lasts one day. The Warhammer Triple Pack is only on sale until 11am EST on Wednesday, 18 March 2025 – so if you want the 91% off, act fast.

Unsurprisingly – coming from Slitherine, the glorious company of meticulous war and strategy nerds that gave us Panzer Corps 2 and Distant Worlds 2 – they’re all highly detailed, tactical, turn-based experiences designed, in different ways, to evoke Games Workshop’s miniature wargame directly, rather than tell a simpler action story like a Space Marine 2.

The headliner, Warhammer 40k Battlesector, is a satisfyingly crunchy and quite pretty tactical battler from 2021 that sees you command a persistent company of Blood Angels Space Marines in a campaign against their Xenos nemesis, the rampaging insectoid Tyranids.

We found a fair few niggles in its campaign design in our original Battlesector review, but it’s grown a lot since then, with a ton of DLC to make various extra Warhammer 40k factions playable. I personally find it dangerously addictive, and probably the closest thing to tabletop 40k I’ve played on a computer.

2018’s Gladius: Relics of War, by comparison, is more of a wide-scale Civilization-alike – one of the best 4x games available, in fact – and has you command an entire small empire of green-skinned Orks, the tanks and footsloggers of the Astra Militarum, a chapter of elite Space Marines, or the proud and ancient Necrons in an effort to conquer the whole planet of Gladius Prime.

Sanctus Reach, from 2017, is often (accurately) seen as a direct predecessor of Battlesector – a complex but playable tactical battle sim that, above all, lets you assemble a digital version of your favorite toy soldiers and make them fight. But it has unique charms (and campaigns) of its own, with a wide roster of units to play with for both Space Wolves and Orks, including Imperial Knights, Morkanauts, and Gorkanauts.

As a three-pack, there’s no doubt this bundle gets you several hundred hours of delightful, grimdark, one-more-turn campaigning, with each one just for the price of a candybar. But like I said, you’ve only got today to grab it – so for the Emperor’s sake, hurry!

And while you’re waiting for the games to install, you can check up on the next Warhammer 40k codex release dates – or perhaps peruse our picks of the best Warhammer 40k books to get deeper into the lore.

For more news and deals like this, make sure to bookmark our Warhammer 40k news page and follow Wargamer on Google News, too.