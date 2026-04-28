This is the best way to get good at Warhammer 40k, according to the community

If you want to get better at Warhammer 40k, all you have to do is play the game - a lot. That's the most common recommendation from tournament players in the r/WarhammerCompetitive subreddit, in a thread discussing which single tip, trick, or strategy made them improve the most at the game - but it's just the tip of an iceberg of excellent advice.

On Saturday, Redditor BeanbagsAndBabies asked "What made the biggest jump in your win rate: coaching, reps, list refinement, battle reports, or joining a competitive team?" They received 101 responses, and far and away the most common answer was "reps", ideally played with the same Warhammer 40k faction and even the same list.

The full original thread - which you can find here - is well worth a read through, as each player provides vital context and personal perspectives in their answers, and there are plenty of diverging opinions. Here are the biggest takeaways:

It's not just the number of games you play - the quality of game matters too. "Try to play some slow games where you talk through decisions and discuss why you're doing things", says Klive5ive555. Misterzigger says "tracking the board state and how individual decisions influence the score is how you get better".

What counts as 'enough games' is a topic of hot discussion! While some counsel for ten or more games a week, FartCityBoys says "I know several top international players who play two games a week on average". Aegroti adds "I know people who attended worlds and they basically just play the one game a week at their local with friends", but adds "they do however go to literally every local RTT/GT anywhere near them".

"During practice don't change your list too much… You want to know what your unit[s are] good at and what your unit[s] can beat with and without buffs", says NoEngineer9484. The more you can pilot your list by instinct, the more you'll free up your brain to consider bigger picture strategic questions, and the less tiring it will be to play.

Katakoom says "Going hand in hand with [reps] was joining a team" which "can help provide you with regular practice partners and access to additional knowledge; basically, being a force multiplier for your reps".

Theranivel makes the excellent point that you should "Make yourself comfortable with your own expectations!" Winning a local RTT requires plenty of practise, but not as much as qualifying for Worlds, and both are valid goals - as is simply wanting to play well enough to keep up with the best players at your local game store or club.

For a friendly Warhammer 40k and wargaming community that will happily talk strategy with you, why not join the Wargamer Discord community? We're always keen to hear about the highs and lows of your most recent game.