This badass Warhammer 40k Inquisitor may be the best free WH+ mini yet

Just days before the new Warhammer 40k Imperial Agents codex drops, Games Workshop has unveiled its latest crop of free bonus models for Warhammer Plus subscribers – and 40k fans are getting the strikingly cool Inquisitor Ostromandeus, complete with a mini-retinue of a bizarre servitor pal and trusty Vox-Skull.

Shown off via GW’s Warhammer Community site on Wednesday, this new 40k Inquisition mini is quite the looker – it’s already gone down well among fans who’ve spent much of the last few weeks grumbling about the new Blood Angels.

Ostromandeus – a member of the fanatical, rebel-hunting Ordo Hereticus – is a fine figure of an Inquisitor, appropriately clad in heavily customized power armor and wielding high-grade gear: a psychically empowered Force Sword and radiation-blasting Inferno Pistol.

Unusually (but not uniquely) for a Warhammer Plus bonus miniature, his kit contains three separate models: Ostro himself; a robotic servo-skull bearing a vox-hailer to announce his presence; and what WarCom calls “the mysterious Stentor-I-52, a bizarre character who can unleash deafening tirades of bombastic oration”. How will those tirades be represented in the rules, we wonder?

It comes a month after GW’s surprise announcement of a full Warhammer 40k codex for Imperial Agents, due out on Saturday, August 24. The book gives Imperium of Man fans a bunch of new rules to either mix Inquisitors and their warbands into regular armies like Space Marines, or – for the first time in many years – field an entire force of Inquisition forces.

For Warhammer Age of Sigmar fans, the free WH+ character is also a multi-model kit: Marshal Ashfield and Squire Udo are a very characterful duo of Cities of Sigmar captain and faithful servant.

As usual, these bonus minis are designed as an incentive to get fans to buy into GW’s Warhammer+ subscription service. If you buy (or renew) an annual subscription for $60 (£50) on or after Sunday, August 25, you’ll be able to order your choice of the two kits from September 15 onwards. Buying a $7 (£6) monthly sub also gets you the free mini – but you have to stay subbed for 12 months before you can claim it.

Of course, these minis don’t really count as a free bonus unless you actually want the Warhammer+ subscription in the first place, to watch the exclusive animations, battle reports, painting tutorials, and lore shows there. There’s much disagreement among fans as to whether the fee is worth it for a relatively small selection of content and slow pace of new releases – but we stand by our judgment that Warhammer Plus is worth it for the right kind of fan.

And GW promises “a buffet of brilliant new content on its way to Warhammer+ over the next 12 months, with more animations, more competitions, and a huge array of exciting new shows, series, and one-offs” – with info to be revealed on that on Saturday’s Warhammer Preview livestream. We await with bated breath.

