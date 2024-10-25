Warhammer 40k: Fuegan returns in long awaited new Aeldari model

Games Workshop has given Warhammer 40k Aeldari players a spicy hot present: it’s shown off a brand new plastic character model for Phoenix Lord Fuegan of the Fire Dragons – complete with his trademark exaggerated, old-school headgear; mile-long flamethrowing Firepike weapon; and violently orange color scheme.

GW’s hand may have been forced by some sneaky leakers, but no matter: it revealed the new Aeldari character model in full via its Warhammer Community site on Friday, with a snazzy preview video to match – watch it below.

It’s the first new model to be unveiled for the Aeldari Warhammer 40k faction for some months, but – given that the Craftworld Eldar are one of three armies already scheduled to get their new, 10th edition Warhammer 40k codex in 2025, we were expecting to see some new space elves appear around now.

As normal, GW gives no indication at all of when the new Fuegan miniature will be released, or how much the kit will cost – but we can make an educated guess that Fuegan will be priced around $45 (£28), the same as similarly sized fellow Aeldari Phoenix Lord Maugan Ra, which came out in 2022.

One of the Aeldari’s famed Phoenix Lords – the immortal, ancient exarch leaders who embody each of the faction’s famous Aspect Shrines – Fuegan is the figurehead of the Fire Dragons aspect warriors. Per WarCom’s Friday reveal article, he’s been wandering about in the Eldar’s interdimensional Webway network for decades hunting Chaos Daemons, but “reemerges from forgotten Webway gates wherever the battle is most dire”.

More intriguingly, WarCom also reveals the lore nugget that Fuegan’s fate – as an ally of the Ynnari revolutionary splinter faction – is to “gather the rest of the Phoenix Lords” in a “final battle against Chaos”. Could this be a hint we’ll see more of the seven major Phoenix Lords get new models in 2025?

Three out of the big seven have now been reborn in plastic since 2019: Fuegan, Maugan Ra, and Howling Banshee leader Jain Zar. That leaves Baharroth of the Swooping Hawks, Karandras of the Striking Scorpions, Irillyth of the Shadow Spectres, and Asurmen of the Dire Avengers still awaiting sexy new models. Even the Farseers can’t predict for sure if we’ll get them, but we live in hope.

In the meantime, for daily updates on all things grimdark, bookmark our Warhammer 40k news page and follow Wargamer on Google News.