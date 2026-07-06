Games Workshop breaks down its new 40k starter sets in this week's preview

Every deep-seated Warhammer 40k obsession starts somewhere. More often than not, this is with one of the aptly named Starter Sets. These boxes are excellent ports of call for new players, but also act as ways for veterans to dive headfirst into a new edition. With 11th edition now well and truly in circulation, Games Workshop's latest Warhammer 40k Starter Set has gone up for preview, meaning that it will almost certainly be available for pre-order next week.

In a fresh Warhammer Community post, Games Workshop has given us an in-depth tour of the new main Starter Set, as well as a cavalcade of smaller, introductory sets.

Centre stage is the Starter Set, pictured above. It includes two Combat Patrol armies for the Orks and Space Marines, as well as two battlefield boards, terrain, dice, rulers, the Core Rulebook, a Starter Set Handbook, and reference sheets. This is ideal for those with money to spare who are looking for an introductory set-piece battle in a box.

Those looking for something more affordable can go in for the Introductory Set. This includes one Space Marine Lieutenant, five Intercessors, an Ork Nob, and five Boyz, making for two very small armies. The set also includes six paints, a playmat, some card terrain, a starter brush, a ruler, six dice, and a beginner's handbook. The card terrain is a particularly welcome addition, allowing those on a lower budget to experience 40k on something approximating a proper battlefield.

The preview also includes two new Getting Started sets for the Orks and for the Space Marines. Both include a Combat Patrol force for its respective 40k faction, 11 paints, a brush, a texture spreader, and an introductory book for the faction.

Lastly, Games Workshop previewed several new paint sets and a few Black Library offerings. Of the paint sets, two feature six paints each, a brush and either two Intercessors or two Boys (depending on which version you go for). The third is a more robust Paint and Tools set, featuring 13 paints, a brush, a pair of clippers and a mouldline remover - vital tools in any hobbyist's arsenal.

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