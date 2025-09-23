Win sick Warhammer 40k action figures in GW's latest big silly merch giveaway

Games Workshop's marketing strategy for Warhammer 40k gets a lot of stick sometimes, but one thing's for sure: when it occasionally gets overcome with the need to give stuff away, it doesn't do it by halves. This time, uncle Geedubs is giving away 132 Space Marine 2 themed prizes over four weeks - from squillion dollar Wētā Workshop busts at the top end, down to tee shirts and doodads at the bottom.

Announced via GW's Warhammer Community advertorial website on Tuesday, the giveaway is celebrating the first anniversary of Space Marine 2's release (and no wonder, since that game had already made GW almost $24 million in royalties four months after release).

It's running four separate prize draws - one a week for the next month - with a different pool of prizes each week, from now until October 20. To enter, you've got to be 18+ years old, then sign up for GW's daily Warhammer email newsletter and follow SM2 publisher Focus Entertainment on Instagram.

And the first week's giveaway is firmly focused on Joytoy action figures - there are six of them to be won, alongside 12 copies of the $65 introductory box set (one of the better Warhammer 40k starter sets GW has made for hobby beginners). More specifically, this first draw includes those 12 starter boxes, plus a spread of Joytoy figures (all of them Ultramarines starring in SM2, naturally):

1 x Lieutenant Titus Collector's Edition

1 x Brother Chairon Collector's Edition

1 x Brother Gadriel Collector's Edition

1 x Marneus Calgar, Chapter Master in MkX Gravis Armour with the Gauntlets of Ultramar

2 x Victrix Guard

Just 18 prizes, between what's presumably many hundreds of thousands of newsletter subscribers, doesn't give you a huge chance of winning. But a giveaway's a giveaway, and at least you'll have a few bites at the apple, with 114 more prizes in the upcoming three raffles.

Digging into Warcom's promo graphic, it looks like those forthcoming prizes are mostly various editions of Space Marine 2 for different platforms, and assorted merch for the game, including t-shirts and hoodies.

The Warcom article itself is tight lipped on the rest of the prizes. But GW's email newsletter announcement promises "items from Displate, JOYTOY, [and] Wētā Workshop" are in the mix - so we can expect Wētā's completely unhinged $1,199 Lieutenant Titus figure to make an appearance in the next couple weeks.

