Games Workshop's new 40k Exodite terrain templates capture everything I love about the hobby

I am lucky enough to have a wife who is obsessed with kitbashing. Whenever we come across a strange little greeble or oddity that might fit into a potential conversion, she is keen to point out the potential. It's something we adore about wargaming as a hobby, and, whenever Games Workshop follows suit, I feel a little mote of warmth return to my cold, shriveled heart.

The new Exodite terrain templates on the Warhammer Community website may seem like a trite concession, but, to me, they represent an invitation. There are six structures available for free from the link above.

Whether you're constructing the xenos monoliths out of cereal boxes or using the templates as a basis for a complex 3D printing exercise, there's magic at work here: namely the idea that, through your own creative enterprise, you can make your tabletop your own.

While there's much to be said for pre-built terrain and, adding bespoke elements to a battlefield helps give your grimdark environs the personal touch. When your pal brings their 40k army of choice to your house to play, they're not just deploying to any old battlefield, they're deploying to your battlefield.

While I adore push-fit technology for lowering the bar to entry for new players, something is lost for those who like to convert models to add their own flair to things.

While a humble template hardly signals a massive change of policy from Games Workshop, it is edifying to know that the industry giant still sees the simple joy of building a mysterious space elf monolith out of what would otherwise be recycling.

Given that the latest edition of Warhammer 40k uses terrain itself as objectives rather than distinct markers, now seems like an ideal time to build some distinctive features. Perhaps your Ordo Xenos Inquisitor really needs that Nexolith for entirely legitimate reasons…

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