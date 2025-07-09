Get $30 off a Warhammer mini the size of a watermelon for Amazon Prime day

If you've had your eyes on one of the enormous, beautifully sculpted Warhammer JoyToy action figures, but have been holding off for a decent discount, now might be the time. Loads of the range is available for 20% off to Amazon Prime subscribers as part of the Amazon Prime Day promotion, including $30 off the utterly enormous Redemptor Dreadnought.

JoyToy's Warhammer 40k action figures are officially licensed and based closely on Games Workshop's official designs. The vast majority of the kits come from various Space Marine chapters, though just about every Warhammer 40k faction has at least one or two JoyToy figures.

If you want to dip your toe into the range, the place to start would be a simple four inch tall Ultramarines Intercessor, which - with a 20% discount - is just $19.99. Intercessors from the other first founding chapters are also available, and at time of writing, some of them are even cheaper than the Ultramarine.

If you want an action figure so big you could push it around in a stroller, check out the Redemptor Dreadnought, pictured at the top of this article. Several Dreadnoughts are on sale, but the Ultramarines Redemptor is the biggest one to be discounted. This behemoth is roughly 12 inches tall, about four times the size of its tabletop counterpart, and discounted down from $136 to $108 he's only about 50% more expensive than the miniature version.

There's one range of JoyToy kits that's actually cheaper than its miniature counterpart - the Warhammer 40k Primarchs. The JoyToy Sangunius is ordinarily $105 and already $50 than its counterpart for the Horus Heresy wargame. With the Prime Day sale it's down to $84, 54% of what the wargame version would cost - and he's huge! He's not the only Primarch on sale, either - Guilliman, the Lion, Leman Russ, and even Alpharius (or possibly Omegon) are available.

I own one JoyToy figure, which I received in a press promotion bag from Games Workshop. It's a Tempestus Scion with a plasma gun - not a figure I'd pick if I had my preference. I can vouch that it's a very well made action figure, with good poseability, a good quality paint job, and interchangeable hands that allow it to grip different bits of equipment.

My one gripe is that the flexible rubber gunstrap on the plasma gun isn't flexible enough to fit around the model's neck while he's holding his weapon, so he's posed in my cabinet with the gun slung.

With these discounts, the temptation is there to try and create that grail wargame - Warhammer 40k, played with JoyToy figures. We know it's possible, because we've reported on it happening!