We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

The Golden Girls become Sisters of Battle in blessed Warhammer 40k kitbash

It's only February and we already have a favorite for 2025's best Warhammer 40,000 conversion: the Golden Girls as Adepta Sororitas leaders.

Warhammer 40k Golden Girls Sisters of Battle conversions - Adam Huenecke photo showing the model of Rose as a Sister Dialogus
Alex Evans's Avatar

Published:

Warhammer 40k 

I’ll never cease to be amazed at the lengths intrepid Warhammer 40k model converters will go to in merging their favorite pop culture icons with Games Workshop’s grimdark far future. Just two months into 2025, I’ve been floored by another magnificent kitbash: all four of The Golden Girls as Adepta Sororitas character models.

As the only all-female Warhammer 40k faction, it’s fitting that these before-their-time, elder feminist icons be drafted into the Sisters of Battle – but it’s the extreme fidelity of these custom models, and especially the paintjobs on their famous faces, that really stands out.

I genuinely can’t decide which is more shockingly good – this, or the kitbashed It’s Always Sunny Danny DeVito cyber-cherub we reported on last year.

Warhammer 40k Golden Girls Sisters of Battle conversions - Adam Huenecke photo showing all four painted models

The genius behind the project is Adam Huenecke, a hobbyist from the Chicago suburbs who also goes by ‘giddyup_buttercup’ on Instagram. He tells Wargamer the four custom models – Sophia as a Canoness, Blanche as a Repenta Superior, Rose as a Dialogus, and Dorothy as a Sister Dogmata – were an extended labor of love for the show.

“I grew up watching the Golden Girls,” he says, “but only recently realized how progressive their humor is (even by modern standards)”.

“Their comedic timing is unparalleled, and the characters perfectly balance one another (famously, like a good DnD party).”

Warhammer 40k Golden Girls Sisters of Battle conversions - Adam Huenecke photo showing the model of Dorothy as a Sister Dogmata

The Girls’ perfectly 3d rendered heads were a custom creation, Huenecke explains – “I’ve done some studio work for Black Site Studios… and become friends with their digital sculptor. As a favor, he created the character heads for me.”

Luckily for us, the STL files for those heads are now on sale on the Black Site Studios site for the not-so-princely sum of $5.99 – so if you’re a dab hand at 3D printing miniatures you can cheaply make your own.

Warhammer 40k Golden Girls Sisters of Battle conversions - Adam Huenecke photo showing all four painted models' faces close up

Huenecke’s superb kitbash required more than just the heads, though – the Girls themselves had to be just right, true to his cherished memories of the classic NBC sitcom. “I selected Sororitas characters that fit with the vibe of each Girl, and made appropriate modifications,” he says – “Dorothy is taller, Sophia smaller”.

“I had to digitally sculpt Sophia’s purse, which I’m not very good at and took an embarrassingly long time.”

Warhammer 40k Golden Girls Sisters of Battle conversions - Adam Huenecke photo showing the model of Sophia as a Canoness

And after pouring so much heart and soul into the build, Huenecke had to ensure the paintjob on the Girls’ faces was top tier. How did he manage it?

“Skin tones are hard!” he admits. “I suggest looking outside the typical ‘flesh’ tone paints, and focusing on realistic color choices. I use an almost khaki color as the base.”

Warhammer 40k Golden Girls Sisters of Battle conversions - Adam Huenecke photo showing the model of Blanche as a repenta superior

Beyond that,” he adds, “find a good method for eyes – good eyes can save an otherwise mediocre model (and bad ones can ruin a great paint job).

“I painted the eyes before the rest of the face, using a method similar to Shepard Paine (How to Build Dioramas).”

Warhammer 40k Golden Girls Sisters of Battle conversions - Adam Huenecke photo showing the model of Rose as a Sister Dialogus

The Girls haven’t yet led Huenecke’s holy orders into battle, sadly – “like most gamers, I collect and paint WAY more than I play” – but their day will come. “I can only imagine the Girls will be unstoppable”; he says.

The Adepta Sororitas got their latest, 10th edition Warhammer 40k codex in June 2024, and sadly for the Sisters, they’ve since bumped along near the bottom of the competitive tables this edition, very rarely seen in high level play. Perhaps what’s missing is some new (old) blood from a TV comedy that went off air in 1992 – it can’t hurt, right?

Warhammer 40k Golden Girls Sisters of Battle conversions - Adam Huenecke photo showing the model of Sophia as a Canoness

In the meantime, you can take the Sororitas to war in some of the best Warhammer 40k games on PC, including Battlesector and Gladius: Relics of War – and they feature in some quality Warhammer 40k books, too. If you’d rather try getting your brushwork up to Huenecke’s standard, you could start with our beginner’s guide to painting miniatures.

And at any rate, you should bookmark our Warhammer 40k news page and follow Wargamer on Google News for daily updates from the grimdark far future.

Alex is the gaming omnivore, clumsy escapist, and award-winning nerd who’s captained the good ship Wargamer from its 2021 relaunch to now. He has a degree in Politics and a Master’s in International Journalism, but failed his cycling proficiency test twice. He speaks (mostly) fluent German, believes all things are political, and is tragically, hopelessly in love with Warhammer 40k When not pressing buttons at Wargamer HQ, you can often find him impatiently painting miniatures; half-finishing strategy board games against himself; or drinking lager in the bath with a Horus Heresy audiobook playing. Previously Chief Germanist for Green Man Gaming. DnD alignment: Lawful Good. He/Him.