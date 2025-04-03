Warhammer 40k’s newest Kill Team is going to make World Eaters 10 times scarier

Games Workshop has revealed rules to use the recently released Goremongers from Kill Team in games of Warhammer 40,000, and they could be a transformative addition to the World Eaters army. These insane blood cultists have the ability to Infiltrate, a first in the World Eaters army list, which will make it far easier for the rest of the army to surge up the board and into chainaxe range.

In case your local Warhammer 40k scene doesn’t have any World Eaters players in it, we’ll lay some ground work. The World Eaters are a melee army with access to several units with the Scouts ability, letting them move after deployment is complete but before the battle begins. Eightbound have the ability natively, while the Epic Hero Lord Invocatus grants it to the unit he leads, and to two friendly infantry units that deploy within six inches of him.

This gives the army a way to close the distance with the enemy before the game begins – but the World Eaters’ opponent has ways to shut it down. A unit cannot finish a scout move within nine inches of an enemy unit, and scout moves occur after all deployment is complete. That includes placing infiltrators.

This means that if an army has access to infiltrators – and most Warhammer 40k factions do – it can deploy them very close to the World Eaters’ front line, turning off their scout moves. Those infiltrators are going to be ripped to pieces, but keeping the Eightbound or Lord Invocatus’ minions away from the juicy heart of your army is absolutely worth the sacrifice.

Enter the new dataslate for the Goremongers – which you’ll find on the Warhammer Community website – the first World Eaters unit with the Infiltrate 40k ability. This lets the Goremongers act as counter-infiltrators. By deploying the Goremongers ahead of a scouting unit, the World Eaters player creates a safe pocket that their opponent’s infiltrators cannot enter, guaranteeing the scout move will go off.

If the World Eaters player is deploying second, their opponent will be able to box in one flank of the World Eater’s line with their infiltrators before the Goremongers are on the field. But they’ll only get to deploy one infiltrator unit before the Goremongers come down and create a safe zone.

At 85 points, bringing a unit of Goremongers for only this purpose is justifiable. They’re extremely fast, with a nine inch move (not counting any Blessings of Khorne), and can make a D6 inch reactive move when an enemy finishes a move within nine inches of them. That sets them up to grab objectives and perform actions very well, just what you want a cheap unit to do.

With toughness four and access to a 6+ Feel no Pain from Blessings of Khorne, they’re also a hair more survivable than other Chaos cultist units. And as you’d expect for a World Eaters unit, their melee output when charging is respectable. With that movement speed, they’ve got a good chance of getting the charge.

This is such a small, considered piece of new tech for the World Eaters, but it drastically cuts down their vulnerability to being boxed in by enemy infiltrators. And who knows – with a new Warhammer 40k codex for the sons of Angron coming this Summer, perhaps one of the new 40k detachments will have alternative ways to use the Goremongers?

