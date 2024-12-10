Henry Cavill’s Warhammer 40k TV show confirmed as GW and Amazon agree on lore

Four months after Henry Cavill’s Warhammer 40k film and TV deal was given a final December deadline to agree “creative guidelines”, Cavill has announced that, at long last, the deal is done! Bosses at Games Workshop and Amazon have reportedly approved “a fantastic place to start our Universe”, and development can begin.

As reported by Deadline and confirmed by Cavill via Instagram on Tuesday, the Warhammer 40k mega-fan actor, his team, and GW have been working together on possible concepts and approaches the planned movies and TV shows could take to the Warhammer 40,000 universe.

And, as of Tuesday, December 10, they’ve agreed on a plan, which Cavill says in his Instagram post “has been agreed upon by those up on high at both Amazon and Games Workshop” – meaning the project has met the December deadline GW set out in its August financial statement, and can go ahead towards production.

“My incredible team and I, alongside the brilliant minds at Games Workshop, have been working away in concept rooms, breaking down approaches to the enormity and magnificence of the Warhammer world,” Cavill says in his post.

“Together, we’ve been sifting through the plethora of incredible characters and poring over old tomes and texts,” he adds – and “[o]ur combined efforts have led us to a fantastic place to start our Universe.”

But “[t]hat starting place shall, for now, remain a secret” until a later date, Cavill confirms.

We still have no idea what era or section of GW’s vast library of 41st-millennium lore the Amazon productions will focus on, or which of the many Warhammer 40k factions will star – though it seems impossible that the ever present Space Marines won’t be front and center.

It’s even possible we’ll see a show or movie based on the Horus Heresy books – with five dozen novels to work from, there’s more than enough material full of sci-fi thrills, interpersonal drama, and badass war stories that’d make great cinema.

However, our money’s on the first projects being based in the 41st millennium, the better to support sales of GW’s biggest miniature wargame (not to mention all the weird and wonderful xenos races to add color).

It’s a good time for fans of shows based on GW’s grimdark future in general, as Amazon’s Secret Level animated anthology also released on Tuesday, December 10 – featuring Warhammer 40k-based episode And They Shall Know No Fear, as well as a Dungeons and Dragons episode titled The Queen’s Cradle.

