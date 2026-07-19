After decades hiding in the jungle, 40k's Exodite Aeldari are finally on the horizon

40k deep cuts give me life, and, after decades of waiting, Games Workshop is finally bringing us one of the deepest. Exodite Aeldari, otherwise known as dinosaur-riding space elves, have finally gotten an official preview. This means that they will almost certainly be up for pre-order next week - exciting times. The same can be said for the brand new 40k terrain box for Combat Patrol as well as a wide range of standalone Kill Teams and some Horus Heresy Marines in MkIV Power Armor.

Kill Team: Exodite, the flagship of the latest Warhammer Community Preview, contains a squad of Exodite Dragon Masters along with some Best Snagga Orks for them to carve through as enemy NPOs. The box contains three Dragon Masters, two Drakolithes, 10 Beast Snagga Boyz and five Squighog Boyz.

We've also got the Combat Patrol Battlezone which gives you 15 pieces of terrain as well as a board and some helpful footprints to help you set up your games. We're also seeing the release of stand-alone boxes for Manufactorum Ruins, Capacitor Cluster and Galvanic Network.

Kill Team fans are also in for a treat. For the first time, Spectre Squad will be available as a standalone box. Previously only available in Kill Team: Terror on Devlan, this squad of Astra Militarum veterans cut a fine figure indeed. We're also seeing six teams return as dedicated Kill Team kits for a range of 40k factions: Kroot Farstalkers, Navy Breachers, Exaction Squad, Fellgor Beastmen, Raptors, and Kasrkin.

The MkIV Tactical Squad and MkIV Assault Squad are also up for preview, offering some classic armour configuration for Horus Heresy-era Space Marine enjoyers. The Tactical Squad box includes 20 Tactical Marines which can be run as one large squad or two smaller ones. The Assault Squad box includes 10 Assault Marines with a range of weapon options.

Lastly, we have numerous Black Library offerings, including Archmagos by Guy Haley, a cerebral tech-heavy tale involving ancient xenos and Mechanicus intrigue.

Thinking of getting in on the upcoming pre-orders? Let us know on the Wargamer Discord.