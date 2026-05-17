Iconic tanks from the Horus Heresy revealed in this week's Warhammer 40k preview

It has been a whirlwind week for Warhammer 40k after the reveal of the upcoming Armageddon box. From pre-painted terrain to Tau lore implications to several new miniatures, it's an exciting time for reveals. Unfortunately for those hoping for more reveals (and fortunately for their wallets), this week's Sunday Preview only has two minor reveals. However, these three drops are anything but lightweight.

First off is the Falchion Super Heavy Tank Destroyer, arguably the peak of mass-produced tanks in Imperium history. Though limited in number by the time of Horus, legends say Astartes armies would wield these behemoths en masse. Armed with volcano cannons that make heavy bolters look like pea shooters, the Falchion can raze any of the Warhammer 40k factions' ground armies with ease.

Next up is the Spartan Prometheus Assault Tank, essentially a souped-up APC with heavy guns strapped to the side. The Spartan may be outsized by monsters like the Falchion, but that doesn't mean it's tiny. A single Spartan can carry two dozen Space Marines in Power armor, or half as much in Terminator Armor. The thick armor plates ensure the Astartes get to their objective without wear or tear.

While we'd love to share more, that's quite literally it for the Sunday Preview. The Armageddon reveal accounted for most of the 40k news lately. Still, two of the heaviest combat vehicles in Imperium history are nothing to scoff at. With Warhammer 40k 11th Edition slowly rolling out, these tanks will have companions soon enough. Plus, the drop of the Falchion and Spartan means only the Whirlwind is left without a proper release date.

But until then, fans will have to find their 40k fix from the age-old tradition of speculation. You can read the full Sunday Preview article on the Warhammer Community website here.

If you'd love to talk about the upcoming Warhammer 40k Armageddon box set, the Wargamer Discord has so many excited fans to yap with.