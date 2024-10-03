Grab $284 worth of top tier Warhammer 40k PC games for just $15

Games Workshop really wants you to know it’s Warhammer Day this Saturday, October 5 – and Humble Bundle is joining the party with a genuinely excellent deal on Warhammer 40k and Age of Sigmar PC games: you can get seven full games (including the excellent Chaos Gate Daemonhunters) for just 15 bucks right now – that’s 95% off full price.

The Have a Warhammer Day Humble Bundle packs in some of the titles in our list of the best Warhammer 40k games ever made, including the smashing Chaos Gate: Daemonhunters (one of our all time favorite games like XCOM) and Slitherine’s in-depth turn based strategy title Warhammer 40k Battlesector (probably the closest you can get to the tabletop 40k experience on a PC screen).

For just $15 (£11.21), this bundle nets you all the following:

And, to expand those games, you’ll also nab discount coupons for Daemonhunters’ Execution Force expansion (adding playable 40k assassins) and Battlesector’s very well received Tau Empire faction DLC.

To my mind, it’s a very respectable collection for Warhammer fans, containing a decent spread of titles across strategy, tactics, and action – and would honestly be worth it just for Daemonhunters and Battlesector.

While you’re downloading the games off Humble, make sure to add the Warhammer Day preview livestream on Saturday to your calendar (especially if you’re a big Chaos fan).

GW will be revealing new models and game material for Warhammer 40k, Age of Sigmar, Kill Team, Warhammer Underworlds, and Legions Imperialis – and it’s promised the news will be “a little bit heretical”.

