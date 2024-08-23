Here’s every Warhammer 40k deal in the Humble Bundle summer sale

Humble Bundle has been doling out a surprising bevy of bargains for Warhammer 40k fans recently, and the Humble Summer Spectacular Sale sees that trend continue in videogame land. There are over 5,000 games and DLC packs in the sale, and I’ve trudged through them all to bring you all 80-odd Warhammer deals together in one place.
This is your chance to get the best Warhammer 40k games at up to 90% off. Highlights include half off Chaos Gate Daemonhunters (if you like games like XCOM, you’ll love it); 85% off Space Hulk Tactics (the digital adaptation of the classic Space Marines versus Genestealers game); and a decent 45% off Darktide (a delightfully grim co-op multiplayer FPS game). There are so many Warhammer 40k deals, that it’s safe to say that whatever you like about the universe, you’ll be able to find something you like here.
Here’s every Warhammer deal in the Humble Bundle Summer Spectacular Sale, in order of how big the discount is:
For those with a broader taste for all things Warhammer, we’ve also picked out all the discounts on anything that falls under the Warhammer umbrella. There’s 80% off both Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin (those who’ve read our Realms of Ruin review will know we gave this under-rated RTS game a solid 9/10), and the splendid co-op slash-fest Warhammer: Vermintide 2 (that sits proudly in our list of the best Warhammer fantasy games) – just in time to try out its newly released Versus mode. And a lot, lot more besides.
90 – 99% off
- Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide Collector’s Edition 93% off
- Warhammer: Chaosbane 90% off
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition 90% off
- Warhammer: The End Times – Vermintide 90% off
80 – 89% off
- Warhammer: Age of Sigmar – Storm Ground 85% off
- Space Hulk: Deathwing – Enhanced Edition 85% off
- Space Hulk: Deathwing – Enhanced Edition – Deluxe 85% off
- Space Hulk: Tactics 85% off
- Warhammer: Age of Sigmar – Realms of Ruin 80% off
- Warhammer: Age of Sigmar – Realms of Ruin Deluxe Edition 80% off
- Warhammer: Age of Sigmar – Realms of Run Ultimate Edition 80% off
- Warhammer 40k: Inquisitor – Martyr 80% off
- Warhammer: Vermintide II 80% off
- Warhammer: Vermintide II – Collector’s Edition 80% off
- Warhammer 40k: Dawn of War GOTY Edition 80% off
- Warhammer 40k: Dawn of War II 80% off
- Warhammer 40k: Dawn of War III 80% off
- Warhammer 40k: Dawn of War II – Master Collection 80% off
- Warhammer 40k: Dawn of War – Master Collection 80%
- Warhammer 40k: Dawn of War II – Grand Master Collection 80% off
- Warhammer 40k: Inquisitor – Martyr Definitive Edition 80% off
- Warhammer 40k: Gladius – Relics of War 80% off
- Warhammer 40k: Inquisitor – Prophecy 80% off
70 – 79% off
- Warhammer 40k: Dawn of War II: Retribution 75% off
- Warhammer 40k: Dawn of War II Retribution – Last Stand Necron Overlord 75% off
- Warhammer 40k: Dawn of War II: Retribution – Last Stand Tau Commander 75% off
- Warhammer 40k: Dawn of War II – Chaos Rising 75% off
- Warhammer 40k: Dawn of War – Dark Crusade 75% off
- Warhammer 40k: Dawn of War – Soulstorm 75% off
- Warhammer 40k: Dawn of War – Winter Assault 75% off
- Warhammer 40k: Space Marine – Anniversary Edition 70% off
- Warhammer 40k: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters Castellan Champion Edition 70% off
- Warhammer 40k: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters 70% off
- Warhammer 40k: Armageddon 70% off
- Warhammer 40k: Armageddon – Da Orks 70% off
- Warhammer 40k: Sanctus Reach 70% off
60 – 69% off
- Warhammer 40k: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters Castellan Champion Upgrade Pack 65% off
- Warhammer 40k: Dawn of War II – Retribution Ridiculously Bloody Blood Pack 63% off
- Warhammer 40k: Darktide – Imperial Edition 60% off
- Warhammer 40k: Darktide – Imperial Edition 4-Pack 60% off
- Warhammer 40k: Sanctus Reach – Legacy of the Weirdboy 60% off
- Warhammer 40k: Sanctus Reach – Horrors of the Warp 60% off
50 – 59% off
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin – The Yndrasta, Celestial Spear Peack 50% off
- Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin – The Gobsprakk, The Mouth of Mork Pack 50% off
- Warhammer 40k: Inquisitor – Martyr – Sororitas Class – 50% off
- Warhammer 40k: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters Execution Force 50% off
- Warhammer 40k: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters Duty Eternal 50% off
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Winds of Magic 50% off
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Back to Ubersreik 50% off
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Shadows Over Bögenhafen 50% off
- Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide Karak Azgaraz 50% off
- Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide Drachenfels 50% off
- Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide Stromdorf 50% off
- Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide Death on the Reik 50% off
- Space Hulk: Deathwing – Enhanced Edition Soundtrack 50% off
40 – 49% off
- Warhammer: Chaosbane – Tomb Kings 45% off
- Warhammer: Chaosbane – Witch Hunter 45%
- Warhammer: Chaosbane – Emotes 2 & Blessing 45% off
- Warhammer 40k: Darktide 45% off
- Warhammer 40k: Darktide 4-Pack 45% off
- Warhammer 40k: Shootas, Blood & Teef 40% off
- Warhammer 40k: Battlesector 40% off
30 – 39% off
- Warhammer 40k: Boltgun 35% off
- Warhammer 40k: Gladius – T’au 35% off
- Warhammer 40k: Gladius – Craftworld Aeldari 35%
- Warhammer 40k: Gladius – Adepta Sororitas 30% off
- Warhammer 40k: Gladius – Adeptus Mechanicus 30% off
- Warhammer 40k: Gladius – Reinforcement 30% off
- Warhammer 40k: Gladius – Fortification 30% off
- Warhammer 40k: Gladius – Assault Pack 30% off
20 – 29% off
- Warhammer 40k: Boltgun – Forges of Corruption 28% off
- Warhammer 40k: Battlesector – Necrons 25% off
- Warhammer 40k: Battlesector – Orks 20% off
- Warhammer 40k: Battlesector – Sisters of Battle 20% off
- Warhammer 40k: Battlesector – Blood Angels Elites 20% off
- Warhammer 40k: Gladius – Firepower Pack 20% off
- Warhammer 40k: Gladius Relics of War – Firepower Pack 20% off
10 – 19% off
- Warhammer 40k: Gladius – Specialist Pack 15% off
- Warhammer 40k: Gladius – Escalation Pack 15% off
- Warhammer 40k: Battlesector – Tyranid Elites 15% off
- Warhammer 40k: Battlesector – T’au 10% off
This sale only runs Tuesday, September 2, 2024, so make sure you don’t miss your chance to scoop up these bargains.
