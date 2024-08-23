Here’s every Warhammer 40k deal in the Humble Bundle summer sale

Humble Bundle has been doling out a surprising bevy of bargains for Warhammer 40k fans recently, and the Humble Summer Spectacular Sale sees that trend continue in videogame land. There are over 5,000 games and DLC packs in the sale, and I’ve trudged through them all to bring you all 80-odd Warhammer deals together in one place.

This is your chance to get the best Warhammer 40k games at up to 90% off. Highlights include half off Chaos Gate Daemonhunters (if you like games like XCOM, you’ll love it); 85% off Space Hulk Tactics (the digital adaptation of the classic Space Marines versus Genestealers game); and a decent 45% off Darktide (a delightfully grim co-op multiplayer FPS game). There are so many Warhammer 40k deals, that it’s safe to say that whatever you like about the universe, you’ll be able to find something you like here.

Here’s every Warhammer deal in the Humble Bundle Summer Spectacular Sale, in order of how big the discount is:

For those with a broader taste for all things Warhammer, we’ve also picked out all the discounts on anything that falls under the Warhammer umbrella. There’s 80% off both Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin (those who’ve read our Realms of Ruin review will know we gave this under-rated RTS game a solid 9/10), and the splendid co-op slash-fest Warhammer: Vermintide 2 (that sits proudly in our list of the best Warhammer fantasy games) – just in time to try out its newly released Versus mode. And a lot, lot more besides.

This sale only runs Tuesday, September 2, 2024, so make sure you don’t miss your chance to scoop up these bargains.

