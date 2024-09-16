Get $284 of Space Marine books for $18 in this Warhammer 40k bundle

Whether you’re a die-hard Warhammer 40k fan, or you’ve only just discovered the grim darkness of the far future thanks to Space Marine 2, boy have we got a deal for you. The latest Humble Book Bundle, ‘Tales of the Space Marines’, has 24 official Black Library novels and short story anthologies, worth $284, and it’s available for just $18!

One of the great things about Warhammer 40k is the sheer number of tie-in novels published by Games Workshop’s subsidiary Black Library. Just about every faction has some truly excellent Warhammer 40k books – and the Space Marines are particularly well blessed, as this bundle shows.

These are all the books in the ‘Tales of the Space Marines’ Humble Book Bundle:

Urdesh: The Serpent and the Saint

Deathwing

Blood of Asaheim

Deathwatch

Carcharadons: Red TIthe

Shrike

Blood of Iax

Spear of the Emperor

Cusaders of Dorn

Legends of the Space Marines

Angels of Darkness

Treacheries of the Space Marines

Silver Skulls: Portents

Ultramarines

Scythes of teh Emperor

The Eye of Medusa

Tome of Fire book 1: Salamander

Tome of Fire book 2: Firedrake

Tome of Fire book 3: Nocturne

Savage Scars

Victories of the Space Marines

Blood angels: Deus Encarmine

Grey Knights

Heroes of the Space Marines

If you’re playing Space Marine 2 and picking out your armor color scheme, this bundle is a great way to dip into the lore of multiple Space Marine Chapters. ‘Blood of Asaheim’ by Chris Wraight is a good book to start with: it follows a Space Wolf returning to his pack after a fifty-year stint serving in the Deathwatch, and his sense of disconnect from his estranged brothers will help you understand Lieutenant Titus’ plight a bit better.

I’ll make two personal recommendations as well. ‘Carcharadons: Red Tithe’, by Robbie MacNiven, is pure, adrenalised action. Two forces of deeply sinister marines, one loyalist, one traitor, descend on a prison complex in search of new recruits for their chapter – the result is a total bloodbath.

‘Spear of the Emperor’ by Aaron Dembski-Bowden is a perfect, self-contained story about an isolated Chapter fighting defiantly in Imperium Nihilus. It has a great mixture of desperation, pathos, intrigue, and ultraviolence.

And as ever with Humble Bundle, you can feel good about yourself for supporting charity. This bundle is raising funds for the EveryLibrary Institute, a non-profit organization that supports public libraries through advocacy, training, and research. The bundle ends on October 5 11am PT / 2pm EST / 7pm BST.

