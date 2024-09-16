We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Get $284 of Space Marine books for $18 in this Warhammer 40k bundle

The latest Humble Book Bundle is an amazing entry point to Warhammer 40k lore, with 24 Space Marines novels and short story collections.

Warhammer 40k - Humble Space Marine books bundle, an Iron Hands Space Marine in black armor grapples with red robed cultists of the Adeptus Mechanicus
Warhammer 40k 

Whether you’re a die-hard Warhammer 40k fan, or you’ve only just discovered the grim darkness of the far future thanks to Space Marine 2, boy have we got a deal for you. The latest Humble Book Bundle, ‘Tales of the Space Marines’, has 24 official Black Library novels and short story anthologies, worth $284, and it’s available for just $18!

One of the great things about Warhammer 40k is the sheer number of tie-in novels published by Games Workshop’s subsidiary Black Library. Just about every faction has some truly excellent Warhammer 40k books – and the Space Marines are particularly well blessed, as this bundle shows.

These are all the books in the ‘Tales of the Space Marines’ Humble Book Bundle:

  • Urdesh: The Serpent and the Saint
  • Deathwing
  • Blood of Asaheim
  • Deathwatch
  • Carcharadons: Red TIthe
  • Shrike
  • Blood of Iax
  • Spear of the Emperor
  • Cusaders of Dorn
  • Legends of the Space Marines
  • Angels of Darkness
  • Treacheries of the Space Marines
  • Silver Skulls: Portents
  • Ultramarines
  • Scythes of teh Emperor
  • The Eye of Medusa
  • Tome of Fire book 1: Salamander
  • Tome of Fire book 2: Firedrake
  • Tome of Fire book 3: Nocturne
  • Savage Scars
  • Victories of the Space Marines
  • Blood angels: Deus Encarmine
  • Grey Knights
  • Heroes of the Space Marines

If you’re playing Space Marine 2 and picking out your armor color scheme, this bundle is a great way to dip into the lore of multiple Space Marine Chapters. ‘Blood of Asaheim’ by Chris Wraight is a good book to start with: it follows a Space Wolf returning to his pack after a fifty-year stint serving in the Deathwatch, and his sense of disconnect from his estranged brothers will help you understand Lieutenant Titus’ plight a bit better.

Cover art for the Warhammer 40k humble book bundle from Red Tithe - Night Lords and Carcharadon Astra Space Marines fight on the parapets of an Imperial prison planet

I’ll make two personal recommendations as well. ‘Carcharadons: Red Tithe’, by Robbie MacNiven, is pure, adrenalised action. Two forces of deeply sinister marines, one loyalist, one traitor, descend on a prison complex in search of new recruits for their chapter – the result is a total bloodbath.

‘Spear of the Emperor’ by Aaron Dembski-Bowden is a perfect, self-contained story about an isolated Chapter fighting defiantly in Imperium Nihilus. It has a great mixture of desperation, pathos, intrigue, and ultraviolence.

And as ever with Humble Bundle, you can feel good about yourself for supporting charity. This bundle is raising funds for the EveryLibrary Institute, a non-profit organization that supports public libraries through advocacy, training, and research. The bundle ends on October 5 11am PT / 2pm EST / 7pm BST.

