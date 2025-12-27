Warhammer 40k reveals Huron Blackheart for a Crimson Christmas

It's a Merry Grotmas from Games Workshop as the 25th reveals a big man in a red suit. This isn't Saint Nicholas, though he does have sackfuls of loot in his "sleigh" (read: gigantic pirate spaceship). Huron Blackheart of the Red Corsairs debuts a new miniature, in all of his horrifically injured glory. As the master of the galaxy's most dangerous band of pirates who aren't knife-eared sadists, Huron is more than ready to slay his foes and evade Imperium taxes.

For the Christmas day reveal, Games Workshop just dropped the long-awaited Chaos Lord of the Red Corsairs, and he looks very jolly indeed. Just look at that wholesome smile, bleeding gums and barely visible teeth expressing the joy he has in his profession. As for why his face looks so distinct, it's all thanks to the Badab War, which saw loyalist Space Marines battle each other over the most mundane of reasons.

A popular joke in the Warhammer 40k community is that Huron sparked the conflict solely to avoid paying taxes. This has given him the moniker of "Lord of Tax Evasion" amongst 40k fans. When I finally read the Badab War novels, I nearly busted a rib finding out it was basically all true. A minor bureaucratic slip-up and tax evasion led to one of the bloodiest civil wars post-Heresy.

Huron's new miniature reflects his thanks for the dark lords he worships. He comes equipped with the Tyrant's Claw, a cruel melee weapon that spits fire when it isn't slicing through Loyalists. The Hamadrya, a mysterious daemon beast, also stands by his side, whispering half-formed words of malice.

As of now, Huron is the only member of his crew to be revealed. The official Warhammer Community post did tease that his crewmates would soon join the fray. 2026 looks to be a great year for chaos fans, especially if the upcoming miniatures match Huron's quality.

