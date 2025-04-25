These indie retro minis are like the Orks from Warhammer 40k, only part crab

Fans of Warhammer 40k with long memories (and receding hairlines) may remember that in the original 1987 version of the game, Rogue Trader, there were rules for Genestealer Cults that had infested Ork settlements. If you still play retro versions of 40k and don’t want to pay the exorbitant second hand market price, the new Alien Orc Craboid models will absolutely fit the bill.

Rules for running Ork Genestealer cults appeared in the 1991 ‘Freebooterz’ supplement for first edition Warhammer 40k. This was the only time they’ve received rules, but they’ve never actually been removed from the lore, making very occasional appearances in Warhammer 40k books and background material in some Warhammer 40k Codexes.

There was in fact at least one Ork genestealer hybrid model released during Rogue Trader: you can see Daydreamer Designs refurbishing one such mini in the YouTube video below. Players who wanted to bulk out an unruly mob of multi-limbed misfits could also pop plastic Genestealer Hybrid limbs onto metal Ork bodies.

If you’re struck with the urge to make some Orkstealer hybrids as a retro hobby project, you’ll face a bit of a challenge. Rogue Trader metal minis are expensive – the Genestealer Hybrid Ork in particular – and good condition Rogue Trader plastic limbs are rare as rocking horse shit.

Fortunately, there’s now an indie option if you want models with the same vibes but don’t mind that they aren’t official. Sculptor Kev Adams – responsible for many classic goblins while he worked at Games Workshop – and manufacturer Andrew May have teamed up to create a new range of retro sci-fi miniatures, the Alien Orc Craboids.

The duo are raising funds on Kickstarter to cast the miniatures, which have already been sculpted. There are eleven figures so far: five heavily mutated Craboid Command figures, five junior Troopers, and a large Craboid Tyrant.

The lesser infantry will be cast in metal, and will cost $40 (£30) for five, while the Tyrant will be resin cast and costs $18.50 (£14). The Kickstarter is live until 12.30am PT / 3.30am EST / 8.30am BST on May 2. There are also options to order other retro kits from the Renegade 93 range at the Kickstarter prices.

The aesthetic for Warhammer 40k factions sure has shifted since the Rogue Trader days. We’re glad that there’s a scene of independent sculptors and manufacturers keeping those retro vibes alive.

Did you play Ork Hybrids back in the day? Have you made your own modern Orkstealer Cultist figures with up to date kits? We’d love to see them – come and join us in the official Wargamer Discord server!