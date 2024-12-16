This adorable indie tabletop wargame is like Warhammer 40k with balls

For sci-fi tabletop wargame fans, it often feels like it’s Warhammer 40k‘s world, and we’re just living in it – but original, non-grimdark miniature game concepts can come from the weirdest of places. Case in point: The Block War, a new wargame and 3D printable model range by two independent creators, based on a future conflict between high-tech armies of… spheres and blocks.

Artist Patrick “CatsoPatso” Wagesreither and 3D designer Johannes “Filamentio” Lehmann are collaborating on the project: a print-it-yourself, 15-20mm scale miniature wargame which, according to the pair’s Patreon page, “aims to combine a fun and easy to pick up rule-system with charming geometrically shaped miniatures in order to produce lots of hobby-potential”.

Far from the madding crowd of big-shouldered blokes and gribbly aliens among the diverse Warhammer 40k factions, The Blockwar’s striking visual style and personality comes from its bewilderingly simple concept of basic shapes. This is a game based on “merciless war between cubes and spheres”, and everything stems from that.

Wagesreither has been producing and sharing sci-fi vehicle and mech artwork for years – increasingly working in the ‘blocks and balls’ theme into various pieces – but the pair began working together on a real live wargame earlier in 2024, and launched a Patreon page in September, selling access to the game’s original STL files via 3D printing site MyMiniFactory.

So far, subscribing at $9.50 (£7.50) per month gets you the STLs for two ‘core armies’ – one each for the Sphere Nation and the Block State – plus any other releases (two models so far) and a new 28mm vehicle STL or two new 28mm infantry models monthly.

The quite straightforward ruleset will be easy to pick up for anyone that’s played 40k, or OnePageRules’ simplified alternatives. But, even at a glance, there are some intriguing aspects here: most guns have you roll just one d6 to fire, and score multiple hits based on how high you roll, for example. And, reflecting Blockwar’s vehicle focus, many weapons have a ‘move’ stat telling you how far a tank can drive before firing the gun with a penalty, or not being able to fire at all. It’s not reinventing the wheel ( or the caterpillar track) but it’s fun-looking stuff.

For narrative fans, Wagesreither and Lehmann are also putting out beautifully illustrated and (mostly) well translated PDFs for subscribers, explaining more details about the bitter shape-on-shape conflict, along with encyclopedia-style exploded diagrams that make my brain happy.

I fell in love with these minis the moment I saw them. An original, sub-heroic scale wargame that’ll simultaneously scratch my 40k itch, and evoke the lovely visual brainfeel of classic Command and Conquer, at a more manageable scale than the utterly gorgeous, but absolutely miniscule Full Spectrum Dominance? Sign me up.

If you fancy trying out some print-at-home indie wargames yourself, but don’t have the equipment, check out our guides to the best 3D printers for miniatures and how to 3D print miniatures.

