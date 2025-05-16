We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

You can play this indie answer to Warhammer 40k with a budget bag of Lego

For less than a single Warhammer 40,000 unit, you can get two full starter forces for this indie sci-fi wargame - and the rules are free.

Two 'Brassbound' war mechs made from Lego, from the indie Warhammer alternative of the same name
Timothy Linward's Avatar

Published:

Warhammer 40k 

Budget conscious Warhammer 40k players or people who love dabbling in different wargames should check out Brassbound: Adamantine Dawn, an indie science fiction wargame that can be played with any 15mm scale miniatures, including ones you cobble together from Lego. The free rulebook even ends with instructions to build your own tiny-scale Lego tanks, troops, and war-mechs, and it's accompanied by a parts list that makes it simple to order all the bricks you need from Lego marketplace BrickLink.

Many wargame designers have looked at a table laid out with Warhammer 40k minis and wondered "what if all this was Lego?", resulting in games like BrikWars and Mobile Frame Zero. As anyone who has bought an expensive Lego set will expect, this isn't necessarily a ticket to a cheaper wargame – a lot comes down to which parts you use and how big the models are.

Lego mechs and tanks battle over a Lego landscape in the miniature wargame Brassbound, a free alternative to Warhammer 40k

I'm happy to report that the suggested starter set for Brassbound is very affordable, at least in the UK. The Itch.io page for the game contains a free downloadable file for the rules, and a list of Lego parts needed to make the starter set. You can import this list into your account on Lego marketplace BrickLink, which can pair you with a retailer with the parts on offer: I found a UK seller that could provide everything to make two small starter forces for under $20.

I haven't had a chance to test Brassbound yet, but I've given the rules a read. It's very committed to the Lego theme, with everything measured in standard bricks, even the recommended size of the game table. It seems like a fairly light ruleset, but not a flimsy one, and it takes advantage of the Lego scenery to include rules for destructible terrain, something I always approve of.

Alternatives to Warhammer 40k - two red warmechs made from Lego blast apart a wall, in the indie wargame Brassbound

The overlap between people who collect Warhammer 40k factions and people who collect Lego is a pretty big one, and if you are in the centre of that Venn diagram you can likely try out this game at no expense. A lot of the biggest Lego sets are architecture kits that would actually be the perfect scale for Brassbound – if you have a Lego football stadium, Hogwarts castle, or Taj Mahal, you could easily turn it into a battleground for this wargame.

If you've ever played wargames with toys, you're Wargamer's kind of person. We'd love to meet you – come and say hi in the official Wargamer Discord community!

If you prefer historical wargames to sci-fi, make sure you check out this excellent Lego Bolt Action game – it's brick blasting carnage!

Our newest full time staff writer, Tim Linward is a Warhammer 40k and Horus Heresy fanatic who dabbles in TTRPGs, board games and MTG. You'll often find him delving through Games Workshop's financial reports for gaming news, combing the indie wargaming scene for cool new titles, or listening to yet more Warhammer 40k books for deep 40k lore. He's also written for PCGamesN, and 'Grimdark', his book of essays about Warhammer 40k and Games Workshop, will be published by Strange Attractor Press when it finally emerges from the warp. His controversial gaming opinion is that the Age of Sigmar double turn is objectively bad - it gives a single die roll too much influence over the game state. (He/Him)