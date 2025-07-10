As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

These super cursed daemon tanks are pure '80s Warhammer 40k

No, this demonic tank isn’t a lost John Blanche conversion from the first edition of Warhammer 40:00 - it’s a modern mini you can buy.

Warhammer 40k inspired daemon tank - a huge tracked vehicle with a gaping orifice mouth and an enormous eye held open by nails
The Oldhammer sculpting movement is an informal grouping of professional and amateur model makers who create figures inspired by the classic Games Workshop studio style from '80s and early '90s Warhammer 40k. Chaos corrupted genius Neil LeFort has made some of the largest figures I've ever seen in the Oldhammer style, a collection of grotesque demonic tanks, and is putting them on sale via Kickstarter.

LeFort made the prototype version of these tanks back in 2025, sharing shots of the heavily customised original to his Instagram account as he worked on it. That tank used vast quantities of modelling putty, guitar wires, nylon cables, and actual rusty nails, creating an abomination worthy of grandfather Nurgle.

Between the bio-organic "doorifices" and chunky sculpting style, this vehicle would look equally at home in first edition Warhammer 40k, or as a strange living war engine from Warhammer's Realm of Chaos. If you wanted to use it as a proxy for a unit from one of the Warhammer 40k factions, a Death Guard Land Raider seems like the obvious pick.

Four daemonic tank models inspired by Warhammer 40k, two with gaping mouths, two with cannons in their mouths, and several other unpleasant details

Since making that original tank, LeFort has created four more, two with gaping doorifices, and two with mouth-mounted mega cannons. They're not quite as heavily detailed, but that simplicity has allowed him to create molds to cast copies of each tank.

And apparently, the molds work - he already has a whole box of resin copies of these monstrosities. If you want to get one of these crimes against the natural order for yourself, they will be on sale via Kickstarter from Friday July 11. The prices haven't been announced yet. I don't expect them to be cheap, because although the miniatures are hollow, I'm guessing there's at least a pound of resin in each one.

A box of resin casts of daemonic tanks, inspired by classic Warhammer 40k aesthetics

