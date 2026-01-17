Warhammer 40k design legend Jes Goodwin is retiring, and we're all really sad now

Jes Goodwin, the artist and miniature design mastermind who, together with John Blanche, laid the foundations for the Warhammer 40k universe we know today, "has retired from full-time employment at Games Workshop", according to friend and former colleague Gav Thorpe. As a concept artist and lead miniature designer for the Warhammer studio, Goodwin is responsible for setting defining lore, ranging from the shape of Space Marine armor to arch villain Abaddon the Despoiler.

The news of Goodwin's retirement began to circulate on Reddit on Wednesday, in the form of screenshotted discussions from Thorpe's Discord community. Wargamer spoke to Thorpe - another long-serving Games Workshop writer - to check the facts, and he was happy to confirm that as far as he knew, Goodwin had retired from his full time post in the Warhammer studio. But he is apparently "still working with [GW] as part of their design team" in a part time capacity.

We've asked Games Workshop to comment on Goodwin's retirement and will update this article as soon as we hear anything. The studio now has a stated policy of emphasising the work of the company rather than singular designers, but in the '90s Goodwin was a public figure, a regular contributor to White Dwarf magazine and a credited sculptor responsible for many miniatures. He's also the final member of the original Warhammer 40k design team still in the studio, so this really is the end of an era.

Goodwin got his start in the industry sculpting for Asgard Miniatures, a British miniature maker founded by Bryan Ansell. When Games Workshop's founders Steve Jackson and Ian Livingstone hired Ansell to establish a new miniature making arm, Citadel, he hired Goodwin to the new team on a full time basis in 1985. Goodwin was there for the development of Warhammer 40k Rogue Trader, contributing art and miniatures, and was present when Ansell bought out the company and pivoted it to focus entirely on miniature wargames and the Warhammer and Warhammer 40k IPs.

Goodwin had an incredible influence over the development of Warhammer 40k. His article about the Craftworld Eldar in White Dwarf 127 established absolutely crucial lore pillars, from their dead gods, to the Avatar of Khaine, and the Aspect Warrior Shrines. And he's been involved with just about every miniature range GW ever produced, particularly for Warhammer 40k.

As a miniature designer and concept artist he was the perfect counterpoint to John Blanche - controlled and precise where Blanche is emotive and evocative. The man is a sniper with a pencil, hitting the target so perfectly first time that models in the last two years seem to be based directly on his concept art from the 1990s. As a testament to the quality of his sculpting, Goodwin's Aeldari Warp Spider miniatures, released in 1994, were still on sale in 2025.

But Goodwin's biggest impact may have been the Mk VII Space Marine. Warhammer 40k's Space Marines developed gradually after the launch of Warhammer 40k in 1987 - if you're interested in their full development, I heartily recommend Jordan Sorcery's video, below.

The Mk VII Space Marine was the moment that the design truly arrived, a classic that became the face of Warhammer 40k until the Primaris Marine supplanted it in 2017. Goodwin sculpted the entire original metal range of Mk VII marines in 1990, including chapter-specific captains, and would later draw up the plans for the massive bronze MK VII Space Marine statue that still stands in the carpark of GW's Warhammer World HQ.

Wargamer wishes Goodwin all the best for the rest of his time at GW, and a well-deserved retirement when he's ready to take it. And if by chance you read this Jes, we'd love to speak to you whenever you're ready, whether that's to reflect on your career, or to look ahead at what's next.

